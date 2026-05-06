Turn Your Filet-O-Fish Into A Big Mac With One Simple Swap For 10x The Flavor
The McDonald's menu might be one of the most recognizable menus, not just in the fast food world, but in the entire restaurant industry. Still, some customers like to step out of bounds by making modifications to their burgers, fries, and desserts. Comedian Dax Shepard likes his Big Mac extra cheesy and saucy. You can also use a clever, money-saving hack for ordering a Big Mac by modifying a McDouble. Then there's the trick that goes beyond a simple Big Mac hack (that mostly removes some bread) by bringing the crunchy Filet-O-Fish into the situation. You can turn your Filet-O-Fish into a Big Mac by ordering a Big Mac and subbing the beef patties for fish.
In a YouTube video posted to the channel HJFShorts in 2022, a McDonald's customer is seen ordering the custom sandwich from the drive-thru speaker, saying, a bit apprehensively, "Can I get a Big Mac but instead of the beef, can you put, like, Filet-O-Fish?" Without skipping a beat, the employee responds, "Alright." To the viewer's (and customer's) delight, we realize a brilliant new McDonald's hack has just been created. The receipt for the order reads: Special request, 2 Filet-O-Fish patty. In near disbelief, the customer notes, "And they didn't even charge me more."
What does the Filet-O-Fish Big Mac hack taste like?
"There it is, the Fish Mac," says the car passenger after unboxing the new sandwich creation on YouTube. Upon tasting the Filet-O-Fish-ified Big Mac, both creators decide this groundbreaking McDonald's run was a good idea. "The Filet-O-Fish tastes really good with the Big Mac sauce. This is the way to eat Filet-O-Fish." Cheese, Mac sauce, pickles, and lettuce with two fresh filets does sound like a great combination. Flavor-wise, Big Mac sauce with pickles is like tartar sauce with a bit more kick, and the extra slice of bread coupled with the crunch of double fish patties creates an appealing textural contrast.
Multiple commenters responded to the YouTube video and expressed doubt that it would be possible to recreate this order at every McDonald's location. "The employee just didn't wanna argue, bro." While many users were supportive, mainly stating that the Filet-O-Fish is generally underrated, there were some detractors who were turned off by the sandwich's appearance. If you try to order the "Fish Mac" but encounter an employee unwilling to make the substitution, you can order both sandwiches to create even more Filet-O-Fish hacks you'll wish you'd known sooner — like the "surf and turf" or go all the way over the edge and toss in a McChicken patty to build a sandwich known as the land, air, and sea. Whether as a patty swap or an add-on, this Filet-O-Fish hack stacks on the flavor.