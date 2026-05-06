Turn Your Filet-O-Fish Into A Big Mac With One Simple Swap For 10x The Flavor

The McDonald's menu might be one of the most recognizable menus, not just in the fast food world, but in the entire restaurant industry. Still, some customers like to step out of bounds by making modifications to their burgers, fries, and desserts. Comedian Dax Shepard likes his Big Mac extra cheesy and saucy. You can also use a clever, money-saving hack for ordering a Big Mac by modifying a McDouble. Then there's the trick that goes beyond a simple Big Mac hack (that mostly removes some bread) by bringing the crunchy Filet-O-Fish into the situation. You can turn your Filet-O-Fish into a Big Mac by ordering a Big Mac and subbing the beef patties for fish.

In a YouTube video posted to the channel HJFShorts in 2022, a McDonald's customer is seen ordering the custom sandwich from the drive-thru speaker, saying, a bit apprehensively, "Can I get a Big Mac but instead of the beef, can you put, like, Filet-O-Fish?" Without skipping a beat, the employee responds, "Alright." To the viewer's (and customer's) delight, we realize a brilliant new McDonald's hack has just been created. The receipt for the order reads: Special request, 2 Filet-O-Fish patty. In near disbelief, the customer notes, "And they didn't even charge me more."