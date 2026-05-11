This Restaurant May Serve The Best Hot Dog In Illinois

Let's be real: Chicago is a hot dog city (even Anthony Bourdain said the city's frankfurters are better than New York). And with that moniker comes the particularly rabid debate and intense allegiance to any number of Chicago-style hot dogs and its purveyors. So when something comes in as the best place to get a hot dog in every state for Illinois, it's no small feat. If you're wondering who's at the top of the list, it's Jim's Original. And it's not just Mashed who believes this spot serves the best hot dogs in the entire state of Illinois; many voice this sentiment on social media, too.

A number of reviews on Google are pretty intensely reverential. One remarked, "The best hot dog place in Chicago!" And another, "Best hot dog I ever had. I had 2." A Reddit user said, "I really believe [Jim's Original's] hot dog and Polish belong in the conversation for best hot dog in the city." On TripAdvisor one user commented, "This is one of those places that earned a reputation ... Their hot dogs and sausages are simply the best, cooked properly, and a most gratifying snack or meal." On Yelp one reviewer said Jim's Original has "by far the best hot dogs in Chicago." Jim's Original's hot dogs are 100% beef and pack a lot of flavor, especially when served with grilled onions and a spread of mustard on the bun. And there's quite a lot of history behind those dogs.