The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Chicago
Chicago is a proudly working-class city, and with that designation comes plenty of cheap places to dine at that you'd easily classify as a hole-in-the-wall. This is no sign of disrespect, but rather affection, since these types of places are what truly fuel most of us with affordable food in ultra-casual settings. The digs are simple, homey, sometimes dingy, and often include sticky floors.
The most important aspect about these places is that the food almost always punches above its weight class. And that hole-in-the-wall atmosphere means that people of every walk of life are welcome in for a quick bite. I'm a lifelong Chicagoan, and though it's impossible to list every single one of the best restaurants in this category, I know many of them well. This is just a good scattering found across the city that represents the genre well.
Whether you're from around here or just in for a visit, drop by any one of these holes-in-the-wall and you'll get a sense of what street-level Chicago truly feels and tastes like. You might just find out that you feel right at home — and that's how you know you're in the right place.
Jimmy's Red Hots
You can't mention Chicago's holes-in-the-wall without bringing up at least one, if not many, greasy hot dog stands. One of the very best is Jimmy's Red Hots, located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. This is a counter-service joint that only sells snappy natural-casing hot dogs, Polish sausages, tamales, and fries. The line moves quickly, and it's cash only, so it's best to know what you want to order before you even step inside.
Jimmy's sells what are known as Depression-style hot dogs, which means they're topped with a simple combination of yellow mustard, onion, pickle relish, and sport peppers. But at Jimmy's, these aren't the little waxy peppers you get on most Chicago-style hot dogs, they're massive serrano-like pickled peppers that will melt your face off if you're not careful.
Fries come wrapped tightly with every hot dog. This is one of those places where you don't dare ask for ketchup, because there's none on premise — but if you're really that hard up, the stand sells cups of a delicious yet spicy habanero sauce if you want something to dip your fries in. There's no seating here, so if you need a place to eat, you'll have to do it standing up along the counters against the wall.
(773) 384-9513
4000 W Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
New Delta Restaurant
New Delta Restaurant isn't going to be mentioned on most lists, because it's pretty much just a diner with limited hours in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. That being said, it's one of my favorites, because the place itself feels like a time capsule. It's run by a single owner, Penny Revels (who brings in a bit of occasional help on the weekends). The interior space feels like a Midwestern grandma's basement, filled with personal knick-knacks and decorations. It's the kind of place where you want to get an omelet, a breakfast skillet, or a patty melt.
At New Delta Restaurant, the hole-in-the-wall decor is part of the actual draw, along with the down-to-earth owner. You can't help but feel like you're a part of Chicago when you sit down at the counter to eat your pancakes in the morning. There's just something about cheap diner coffee that beats anything you can get at a chain cafe. Plus, eggs off a flat-top grill with perfectly crisp bacon are always a winner in my book.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054275661042
(773) 664-6385
3205 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Honey 1 BBQ
This isn't often a nationally-discussed fact, but Chicago is home to its own regional barbecue style, hallmarked by the use of some very unique glass-walled smokers called aquarium smokers. Our go-to cut of choice is arguably a humble one — it's not a full pork rib, but rather a portion of the rib that's often discarded, called the rib tip. The tips are basically scraps cut from spare ribs, full of cartilage, fat, and chewier connective tissue. Because of this, each rib tip always features a wide combination of textures.
Honey 1 BBQ, located in the Southside neighborhood of Bronzeville, is a counter-service spot that serves this style of barbecue. My favorite thing to get is the combination rib tip and hot link, which pairs spicy smoked sausages with those coveted nuggets of rib meat. The sauce here is tangy, sweet, and more on the vinegary side with a slight peppery kick. Like many Chicago dive spots, it's cash-only, too, but there's an ATM on-site. There's also no real seating — which means if you can't wait til you get home, you'll have to use the trunk of your car as a table. There's no better city-eating than that.
(773) 285-9455
746 E 43rd St, Chicago, IL 60653
Ghareeb Nawaz
If you're a fan of quick-service Indian and Pakistani cuisine, then Ghareeb Nawaz is easily the place for you. But it gets better. Ghareeb Nawaz is also open late at night (until 2 a.m. daily), and on top of that, it's remarkably affordable, if not downright cheap. It'd be one thing if the food wasn't any good, but it's genuinely a local favorite because of the massive menu, large portions, and yes, great food.
You can get anything from vegetarian dishes like chana masala (chickpea curry in a tomato-based sauce) to standard take-out classics like butter chicken, various types of biryani, goat, lamb, and more. There really seems to be something for everyone here, sort of like how an American diner is a one-size-fits-all type of place. If you're dining in at the original location in West Ridge, it's cash-only (with an ATM on-premises), but you can also order online if you just want to carry something out. Ghareeb Nawaz is perfect for the night owls who want something to enjoy during the wee hours, plus you're almost guaranteed to have leftovers.
Multiple locations
RedHot Ranch
RedHot Ranch is a small chain of hot dog stands in Chicago (with one in the suburbs) that's known for its Depression-style hot dogs. But the one thing we locals really come for is the burger, done smashburger style and topped In-N-Out-style with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and special sauce. These stands are also cash-only, but fortunately, the food here is downright cheap, with a double RedHot Ranch cheeseburger costing you a mere $7.23 as of the time of this writing (plus, fries come with every sandwich).
The hot dog is great too, though my favorite thing on the menu is the fried shrimp. These are jumbo shrimp fried in a thick batter, and they come out screaming hot with your choice of hot or mild sauce for dipping. Not too many people talk about the shrimp, which is a shame, since they're great to split amongst friends. Oh, and one last thing: One of the RedHot Ranch locations goes by an entirely different name, 35th Street Red Hots, and it's located just down the street from Rate Field, which is where the Chicago White Sox play. It has the same menu as all the other locations, and if you ask for ketchup on anything, there's a bell of shame they'll ring to make fun of you, as Chicago's a staunchly anti-ketchup town. At least when it comes to hot dogs.
Multiple locations
Ragadan
Ragadan, located in the Uptown neighborhood of the city, is a fascinating fusion spot. That's because it pairs two seemingly disparate types of cuisine on its menu: Jordanian and Oklahoman. Yep, Oklahoman, as in the state. Owner Danny Sweis is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated to Oklahoma from Jordan, where he grew up. Ragadan is not only known for the menu items Sweis was raised on, like freshly made falafel, hummus, and kefta (to name only a few), but it's also one of a couple of places where you can get a spin on an Oklahoma-style burger in Chicago.
In case you're not familiar with that style, it consists of thinly sliced onions that are smashed into the beef patty as it cooks. The result is beef that's scented with sweet caramelized onions, which is a natural pairing for a delicious burger. Be sure to leave room for a baklava milkshake — you'll probably want to come back again on a separate trip just for another one of those alone.
(773) 654-1788
4409 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Mr. D's Shish Kabobs
Family-owned Mr. D's Shish Kabobs is the textbook definition of a no-frills spot. The interior is sparsely decorated, it's counter-service and cash-only, and the menu serves the Chicagoland basic food groups like hot dogs and Italian beef. But what you're really here for are the steak and shish kabob sandwiches, along with the fresh hand-cut fries, which come with every order. Both the steak and the shish kabob sandwiches come with a satisfying char-grill, which means you get all that smoky flavor, plus the meat is perfectly juicy and tender. They are served unadorned, and they need little to nothing to make them better.
Even though the spot is so unassuming, if you sit and stay for a spell, you'll notice that the steady parade of regulars never stops — and everyone who comes in seems like they've been going to Mr. D's for decades (and they probably have). Seeing the regular clientele is part of what makes Mr. D's great, and it's just one of those corner mainstays you wish you had in your neighborhood.
Mr. D's Shish-Kabobs
(773) 637-0042
6656 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60707
Budacki's Drive-In
For all intents and purposes, Budacki's Drive-In is yet another hot dog stand in Chicago. And it is — it serves what we consider classic fast food: hot dogs, burgers, and Italian beef sandwiches. It's counter-service with barely any place to sit except for some stools and picnic tables (weather permitting, of course). But buried deep in the menu are some items you wouldn't expect, like Korean cheesesteak sandwiches and rice bowls, along with Korean-style fried wings. That's because this classic joint is owned by a Korean family who also runs Crisp, a Korean wing favorite a few neighborhoods away.
Anthony Bourdain visited Budacki's in 2012, while shooting his Travel Channel show "The Layover." Even though Bourdain once featured it on television, it remains a low-key mainstay of the Ravenswood neighborhood, where you can just go in and grab a quick hot dog. And if you didn't already know about the stealthy Korean inclusions on the menu, you'll be glad you do now, because you just can't find this pairing anywhere else.
instagram.com/budackis_hotdogs
(773) 561-1322
4739 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Billy Goat Tavern
Billy Goat Tavern is one of Chicago's quintessential dive bars and hole-in-the-wall spots that's famous with locals and tourists alike. It's been immortalized in "Saturday Night Live" skits, been the watering hole for Chicago's most prominent journalists, and was supposedly involved in a long-running curse during the course of Chicago Cubs' losing history. That being said, you definitely owe it to yourself to visit the Billy Goat Tavern at least once in your life for a drink and a double cheeseburger, which the tavern is known for.
Are they the best burgers you'll ever have? Arguably not. They're just thin burgers off a griddle with a condiment bar where you dress the burgers yourself (I always take a few extra pickle chips on the side), but the place itself feels and is old Chicago, and it will always show up on lists of the city's icons and must-sees. There are also multiple locations, but visit the one below Michigan Avenue, away from the hustle and bustle of the Magnificent Mile above. Just soak up the subterranean vibes and absorb Chicago into your bones along with an Old Style.
Multiple locations
Jay's Beef
Lots of Italian beef stands get love in Italian beef sandwich lists, like Mr. Beef (the restaurant that inspired the TV show, "The Bear"), Johnnie's Beef, and Al's Italian Beef. But Jay's Beef is one of the quieter mainstays in Chicago that's been dishing out its own version. This unassuming stand puts out a stellar beef with paper-thin shaved meat bathing in a rich jus, but what makes it stand out is its freshly made in-house giardiniera and colorful sweet peppers (cooked bell peppers), unlike what you'll find at most places across the city.
And that's pretty much what you go there for — just a beef sandwich, you're in and you're out — which is why Jay's doesn't need to function as more than a hole-in-the-wall. But it's definitely one that we love, and it's more of a local workhorse rather than a TV darling. It's got the mildly sticky booths, blue-collar clientele, and the utilitarian qualities you need in a quick lunch spot. We like to keep our Italian beef sandwiches extremely simple, and the same goes for the stands that serve them.
facebook.com/p/Jays-Beef-100028871937116/
(708) 867-6733
4418 N Narragansett Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706
Jim's Original
Jim's Original is an absolute legend in Chicago, because it's the birthplace of a style of sausage that's not quite as famous as the city's hot dog — but in my mind, it's just about as delicious. That would be the Maxwell Street Polish, which is a Polish sausage simply dressed with yellow mustard and grilled onions. Jim's serves its Maxwell St. Polishes with a scorchingly hot pickled pepper, similar to Jimmy's, and fries are included with every order.
What's interesting is that the original location of Jim's is just a walk-up window, which I guess makes it a literal hole-in-the-wall. There are counters built into the exterior of the building, where you can scarf your Maxwell St. Polish and leave, but there's no actual entrance. Jim's also serves a pork chop sandwich that might seem highly unusual to some, in that it still contains the bone. The trick to eating it is that before you even bite in, you locate the bone first and grip it tightly. Your thumb will serve as a guide as to where to stop, and though it seems like a downright tricky way to eat a sandwich, you'll master the art quickly.
Multiple locations
Phil's Pizza
Phil's Pizza in Bridgeport is a cash-only pizza joint that primarily serves thin crust tavern-style pizza that's cut into squares. Unlike some of the other places on the South side that serve cracker-thin crust, Phil's is a bit doughier. But that's not a bad thing, considering it can handle loads of sauce, cheese, and toppings. We Midwesterners are hearty eaters, after all. Phil's is mainly counter-service, with dine-in merely meaning you transport your order to one of the tables (of which there are plenty).
One of the key hallmarks of an old-school hole-in-the-wall pizzeria in Chicago is how the pizzas are wrapped to-go. Unlike many places that simply put their pizzas in a pizza box, Phil's slides your pie into a paper bag, which is a sign of an older pizza joint. If you grew up nearby, chances are your family's been going to Phil's for years, and you probably have a soft spot for it.
Phil's Pizza
(773) 523-0947
1102 W 35th St, Chicago, IL 60609
Carnitas Don Pedro
In my mind, Mexican carnitas, a dish consisting of pork slowly cooked down in a kettle full of lard, is one of the greatest celebrations of pork you can enjoy. Carnitas Don Pedro in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood specializes in just that, using every part of the pig. It's nothing short of magnificent, and once you step in, you can feel the vaporized grease lining the walls and seats. This is comfort food at its finest, and Carnitas Don Pedro fits the hole-in-the-wall vibe to its finest, with a counter where you can watch employees chop up meat, and order for takeout.
Dine-in's a matter of a few booths and tables, but since the menu's basically just various cuts of pork (I usually get the pound platter with everything mixed), it's a quick bite where you assemble your own tacos by hand and sit in meaty bliss. I'd take a place like Carnitas Don Pedro over a night at a stuffy fine dining restaurant any day of the week.
order.toasttab.com/online/don-pedro-carnitas-1113-west-18th-street
(312) 829-4757
1113 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608
Methodology
I used good old-fashioned first-person experience to pick the selections for this list. I'm a born-and-bred Chicagoan and I still live here in the city. I've been to all of these places multiple times throughout the years, and though there are always more holes-in-the-wall that deserve their place on the list, I'm only human, and I haven't been to every single one of them. (I know how angry people get when I "ignore" their favorite places; don't worry, it's not personal.)
Every neighborhood has its own easygoing spot with a unique feel to it, and the ones listed are just the kind I keep going back to when the mood strikes, or if I'm showing friends my street-level version of the city. And personally, I think hole-in-the-wall type restaurants are my favorite kind anyway. Fine dining has its place, but those aren't everyday occasions, while every restaurant on this list is one you can casually drop in on any day of the week. Each one's got the heartbeat of Chicago running through its veins — step into any of them and you'll understand exactly what I mean.