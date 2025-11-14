The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Chicago

Chicago is a proudly working-class city, and with that designation comes plenty of cheap places to dine at that you'd easily classify as a hole-in-the-wall. This is no sign of disrespect, but rather affection, since these types of places are what truly fuel most of us with affordable food in ultra-casual settings. The digs are simple, homey, sometimes dingy, and often include sticky floors.

The most important aspect about these places is that the food almost always punches above its weight class. And that hole-in-the-wall atmosphere means that people of every walk of life are welcome in for a quick bite. I'm a lifelong Chicagoan, and though it's impossible to list every single one of the best restaurants in this category, I know many of them well. This is just a good scattering found across the city that represents the genre well.

Whether you're from around here or just in for a visit, drop by any one of these holes-in-the-wall and you'll get a sense of what street-level Chicago truly feels and tastes like. You might just find out that you feel right at home — and that's how you know you're in the right place.