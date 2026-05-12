This NYC Steakhouse Is Linked To American Mob History

There is no shortage of amazing steakhouses in New York City. Some are known for their high-end, luxurious menus or perfect wine pairings. Others are known for their celebrity clientele. One is known for being the site of a high-profile Mafia execution.

Sparks Steakhouse, located in Midtown Manhattan, saw one of the most daring gangland assassinations in New York City history. On December 16, 1985, Gambino crime family boss Paul Castellano was about to enjoy dinner at Sparks when he was gunned down on the orders of his subordinate, John Gotti. Mounting tensions within the Gambino family came to a head after "Big Paul" learned that Gotti and his crew were distributing heroin and other drugs, which Castellano forbade. Gotti decided to take matters into his own hands.

The hit job was infamous for how bold it was. It happened in bustling Midtown, around Christmas (not too far from the Rockefeller Center tree), in the early evening, and in front of a fancy steakhouse no less. It was certainly fancier than fellow NYC eatery Sbarro, which has mob boss connections of its own.