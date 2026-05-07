Trader Joe's Just Revived A Type Of Mini Bag It Hasn't Sold Since 2024

Just in time for summer, Trader Joe's recently announced the exciting return of a coveted item. On May 20, the store will relaunch its Mini Insulated Tote Bag for the first time in two years. Retailing for $3.99 each, these compact bags can accommodate a six-pack of your favorite chilled beverage or keep food and snacks cool as you go about your day. From an aesthetic perspective, these bags are massively appealing. Shoppers can choose from several colors and designs, including stripes (pink and red or blue and green) or solid colors (blue, purple, green, and orange) with a beachy version of Trader Joe's logo.

TJ's fans know these aren't the only branded bags to cause a sensation at the store. When Trader Joe's brought back its viral mini canvas totes in 2024, shoppers all over the country were eager to get their hands on them (according to Reddit). As with all sought-after products available at the chain, supplies of the insulated totes will be limited. Based on similar launches at the store in years' past, it's safe to say these bags won't be around for long.