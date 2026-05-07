Trader Joe's Just Revived A Type Of Mini Bag It Hasn't Sold Since 2024
Just in time for summer, Trader Joe's recently announced the exciting return of a coveted item. On May 20, the store will relaunch its Mini Insulated Tote Bag for the first time in two years. Retailing for $3.99 each, these compact bags can accommodate a six-pack of your favorite chilled beverage or keep food and snacks cool as you go about your day. From an aesthetic perspective, these bags are massively appealing. Shoppers can choose from several colors and designs, including stripes (pink and red or blue and green) or solid colors (blue, purple, green, and orange) with a beachy version of Trader Joe's logo.
TJ's fans know these aren't the only branded bags to cause a sensation at the store. When Trader Joe's brought back its viral mini canvas totes in 2024, shoppers all over the country were eager to get their hands on them (according to Reddit). As with all sought-after products available at the chain, supplies of the insulated totes will be limited. Based on similar launches at the store in years' past, it's safe to say these bags won't be around for long.
Snag Trader Joe's viral bags before they sell out
Reselling is a huge problem for Trader Joe's, and it's an annoying reason why shoppers struggle to find popular products, like the insulated mini totes. Once resellers get their hands on an item, prices usually skyrocket. Consider the viral mini canvas tote, which was recently listed on eBay for a staggering $2,000. While the store is vocally against resellers, alongside its customers, that hasn't stopped the practice. As such, shoppers hellbent on landing this item will have their work cut out for them.
We suggest heading to Trader Joe's before opening on May 20. Our local store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week but check your store hours before heading out. While arriving early is a solid strategy, it's worth noting that 2024's bag release saw lines of customers forming outside the store in anticipation of the insulated totes. Trader Joe's also imposed a limit of two bags per shopper during the previous launch, which may marginally improve your chances.