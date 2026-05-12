The Produce Item Costco Members Are Skipping
When it comes to warehouse retailers, Costco has plenty of dedicated fans. That doesn't mean every item in the store deserves a place in your shopping cart, however. Customers agree certain Costco items are a bit overpriced, and the chain's plastic-wrapped, pre-husked corn made the list of products to avoid. On Reddit, one person described the corn, stating, "Awful stuff and not cheap," while another commenter agreed it's really bad and not worth the heavy price.
The store offers super sweet corn in plastic-wrapped packs of eight. We can't verify the actual price online, but locations offer the 8-pack for around $5 to $8 when ordered via Instacart. Keep in mind it might not be the quality of Costco's corn that's the problem, but rather how it's packaged. These ears have been shucked, meaning its husks have been removed, which is a real issue when it comes to freshness. Shoppers should never buy pre-shucked corn because the husk protects corn from moisture loss. Once the husk is removed, the flavor and texture of the corn kernels begin to degrade at a steady rate.
Why bulk corn is problematic (and how to revive dried out cobs)
While pre-shucked corn is convenient, many grocery stores stock the grain with its husk intact. In such retail environments, customers can purchase individual ears of corn, unlike the bulk packaging you find at Costco. And therein lies the issue. Items arrive at the store packaged on large pallets, which are transferred to the warehouse floor and made available to members. These streamlined processes are integral to Costco's store philosophy, and they aren't likely to change soon.
If you're not willing to shop elsewhere for your corn, try asking a Costco worker when a particular package arrived at the store. This can give you a general idea of how long the corn sat around unhusked, and the longer the time period, the drier the corn is likely to be. For that same reason, it's important to use up pre-shucked corn quickly. If you're looking for tasty ways to use it in your cooking, here are some great recipes for corn lovers of all ages. You can also reinvigorate lackluster corn cobs with rich compound butter (butter with garlic, herbs, and other ingredients) or spicy mayo or by slathering it in cheese or cream.