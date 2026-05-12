The Produce Item Costco Members Are Skipping

When it comes to warehouse retailers, Costco has plenty of dedicated fans. That doesn't mean every item in the store deserves a place in your shopping cart, however. Customers agree certain Costco items are a bit overpriced, and the chain's plastic-wrapped, pre-husked corn made the list of products to avoid. On Reddit, one person described the corn, stating, "Awful stuff and not cheap," while another commenter agreed it's really bad and not worth the heavy price.

The store offers super sweet corn in plastic-wrapped packs of eight. We can't verify the actual price online, but locations offer the 8-pack for around $5 to $8 when ordered via Instacart. Keep in mind it might not be the quality of Costco's corn that's the problem, but rather how it's packaged. These ears have been shucked, meaning its husks have been removed, which is a real issue when it comes to freshness. Shoppers should never buy pre-shucked corn because the husk protects corn from moisture loss. Once the husk is removed, the flavor and texture of the corn kernels begin to degrade at a steady rate.