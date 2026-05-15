This Simple Cookware Makes Meatballs Crispy, Not Greasy

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If you're having trouble preparing meatballs because they come out greasy and soggy, the solution might be a piece of cookware you've already got sitting around in your kitchen. Instead of searing them in a pan or simmering them in sauce, try popping them onto a wire baking rack and cooking them in the oven to create a crispy exterior.

The crispiness occurs as the result of a well-known process called the Maillard reaction, which takes place when heat reaches a sufficient point to cause chemical changes in a food's simple sugars and amino acids. This happens much more efficiently with minimal surface moisture on the meat. Cooking meatballs on a wire rack allows liquid to drip away instead of pooling around the protein, which is why it gets much crispier results than cooking them in a pan. The wire mesh also allows the hot air of your oven to circulate around most of the meat's surface area, letting the Maillard reaction unfold more evenly around the meatball to give you a more uniform crust.

Minimizing contact with all that melted fat can yield a significantly less greasy outcome, as well. Folks worried about drying out the food should consider using a simple step to produce more tender meatballs when making them from scratch. Whipping up a panade — a paste consisting of bread and either milk or broth — and adding it to your mix can help the meat retain juices on the inside while the exterior gets crispy.