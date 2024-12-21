The 5-Minute Step You Should Never Skip For More Tender Meatballs

A great meatball can really make an impression. Think of the best meatball you've ever had. Now, imagine your homemade Italian meatball recipe inspired that same feeling in others. In order to pull that off, you're going to need the power of the panade. The French word, which essentially translates to "bread mash," is only as complicated as it sounds in English. To make one, simply hydrate breadcrumbs with liquid — milk is most often used, but water or stock can be the moistening agent, too, depending on the recipe, dietary restrictions, etc.

Not making this slurry of milk and breadcrumbs is one of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking meatballs (which is surprising, since a panade only takes five minutes and two ingredients to whip up). Though it was originally intended to add mass and extend the reach of expensive meat products, it turns out panade also does an exceptional job at keeping meat tender and juicy throughout the cooking process. The liquid added to the breadcrumbs not only works to distribute moisture, but it also catches and stores the meat's juices as it cooks.