The 5-Minute Step You Should Never Skip For More Tender Meatballs
A great meatball can really make an impression. Think of the best meatball you've ever had. Now, imagine your homemade Italian meatball recipe inspired that same feeling in others. In order to pull that off, you're going to need the power of the panade. The French word, which essentially translates to "bread mash," is only as complicated as it sounds in English. To make one, simply hydrate breadcrumbs with liquid — milk is most often used, but water or stock can be the moistening agent, too, depending on the recipe, dietary restrictions, etc.
Not making this slurry of milk and breadcrumbs is one of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking meatballs (which is surprising, since a panade only takes five minutes and two ingredients to whip up). Though it was originally intended to add mass and extend the reach of expensive meat products, it turns out panade also does an exceptional job at keeping meat tender and juicy throughout the cooking process. The liquid added to the breadcrumbs not only works to distribute moisture, but it also catches and stores the meat's juices as it cooks.
What can't bread do?
Now, you may be wondering if incorporating panade into your recipe will drastically change the texture and taste of your meatballs. The answer to this is both yes and a subsequent no. When exposed to the heat of the stove, oven, or grill, the muscle fibers in meat constrict, and whatever wetness kept them soft and pliable starts to get squeezed out. Cooked for long enough, and this can eventually lead to the meat drying out and getting tough. Using a panade holds space between the fibers, and the moisture held inside keeps them supple. However, because you only need a small amount of the mixture to make this happen, your meatballs won't be overwhelmed with the taste of bread.
If there are 17 ways to use leftover bread, we can't think of a better one than making your own breadcrumbs for a dreamy meatball marinara, made fabulously fork-tender by the addition of panade. Simply dry some stale bread in the oven, tear it into bits, toss it into the food processor and pulverize it, then add any seasoning you like. Soak your tasty homemade breadcrumbs in milk for just five minutes before draining the excess liquid and adding the mixture to your ground meat.