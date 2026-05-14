What, Exactly, Is Allocated Whiskey?

For a lot of people, whiskey has evolved beyond being just a drink; it's a full-blown hobby. You can, for instance, build a bucket list of whiskey distilleries to visit around the world, or brush up on your tasting skills so you can sip like a pro. You can also take on one of the more exciting challenges of being a whiskey lover and step into the world of allocated whiskey.

In this context, the term "allocated" describes any whiskey that has been produced in amounts that can't feasibly meet the demand for it. So distillers portion out small quantities of the product to their different distributors. The supply can be limited for a number of reasons. Among them are a lack of capacity at the distillery, long aging processes, and quality control standards that lead distillers to focus on carefully crafted small batches. Whatever the cause, it places serious constraints on how much of the product any given retailer can sell.

This system means that allocated whiskeys can be a lot harder to get a hold of than large-batch options, which is what makes them fun for some folks. Not only do you have to solve the "puzzle" of allocations, but you could also be rewarded with an expensive "unicorn" whiskey you'll have little chance of tasting elsewhere.