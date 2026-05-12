The World-Renowned Chef Bobby Flay Wanted To Be Like When He Started His Culinary Journey
As the first chef to make it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bobby Flay's legacy as a culinary icon is cemented (literally) in stone. He's known for television programs like "Beat Bobby Flay," "Boy Meets Grill," and even a few seasons on the endlessly entertaining "Worst Cooks in America," alongside the late Anne Burrell. His fun and approachable personality translates through screens, but you might not know that when he started his career, his role model was another well-known culinary superstar.
In an appearance on "The Dave Chang Show" — Chang is the founder of Momofuku — Flay explained Wolfgang Puck is the chef he looks up to. "I truly believe that he revolutionized food in America," Flay said. Beyond Puck's iconic restaurant Spago, one of the main reasons, Flay pointed out via YouTube, is he made food fun again, saying, "Great food can be whimsical. It doesn't have to be in some stodgy, quiet, dining room ... he created this energy that I wanted to be a part of."
In the comments section of the full conversation between Flay and Chang, some viewers expressed how Flay inspired them similarly to how he was inspired by Puck. One wrote, "I grew up with PBS's 'Great Chefs' series and the first time I saw Bobby I became obsessed with modern Southwest cuisine." Another simply said, "Two goats," and we're sure Flay would be honored to know he's filling Puck's shoes for aspiring chefs out there.
Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck have branched in various directions
It's clear Bobby Flay really looked up to Wolfgang Puck, but did the career paths of the two famous chefs align? Flay's culinary journey began at the French Culinary Institute in 1984, followed by work under Jonathan Waxman (a California-inspired chef who's also spent time on television). After his formal training, Flay opened his first restaurant Mesa Grill NYC in 1991. From there, he solidified his legacy on food television — from his Emmy-winning 2000 Food Network show "Boy Meets Grill" to 2014's "Beat Bobby Flay." The chef has also dabbled in non-food-related television appearances, including the Entourage episodes you forgot he was in, as well as guest-starring on the show "Younger."
So what about his idol? Austrian-born Puck was in the kitchen with his mother from a young age and started his formal culinary training when he was only 14 years old. He worked in famous French eateries before moving to the States 10 years later — Indianapolis specifically, where he only stayed for a few years before making his way to Los Angeles. There, he was chef at Ma Maison before opening his iconic restaurant, Spago, in 1982. The menu included unique offerings that attracted crowds, like caviar and smoked salmon pizza that's a must-eat at Spago. Puck's unique perspective on food, in combination with his personality, captivated Flay, but also endeared him to celebrities — outside of restaurant ventures, the chef has cooked for the Oscars for 32 years.