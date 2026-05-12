The World-Renowned Chef Bobby Flay Wanted To Be Like When He Started His Culinary Journey

As the first chef to make it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bobby Flay's legacy as a culinary icon is cemented (literally) in stone. He's known for television programs like "Beat Bobby Flay," "Boy Meets Grill," and even a few seasons on the endlessly entertaining "Worst Cooks in America," alongside the late Anne Burrell. His fun and approachable personality translates through screens, but you might not know that when he started his career, his role model was another well-known culinary superstar.

In an appearance on "The Dave Chang Show" — Chang is the founder of Momofuku — Flay explained Wolfgang Puck is the chef he looks up to. "I truly believe that he revolutionized food in America," Flay said. Beyond Puck's iconic restaurant Spago, one of the main reasons, Flay pointed out via YouTube, is he made food fun again, saying, "Great food can be whimsical. It doesn't have to be in some stodgy, quiet, dining room ... he created this energy that I wanted to be a part of."

In the comments section of the full conversation between Flay and Chang, some viewers expressed how Flay inspired them similarly to how he was inspired by Puck. One wrote, "I grew up with PBS's 'Great Chefs' series and the first time I saw Bobby I became obsessed with modern Southwest cuisine." Another simply said, "Two goats," and we're sure Flay would be honored to know he's filling Puck's shoes for aspiring chefs out there.