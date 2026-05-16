Buying Salad Mix? Check This Spot To Avoid Getting A Bad Bag

So many products in a modern supermarket are designed with convenience in mind, and that's certainly true of bagged salad mixes. They'll save the prep of washing and chopping lettuce or other greens, and some even come with additional vegetables and salad toppings mixed in. (There's even a hack for eating it that requires (almost) no dishes!) But what you need to know before buying pre-packaged salad is whether it's fresh or has gone bad. Luckily, there's one simple way to tell.

Take a good look at all sides of the bag and pay special attention to the bottom. If you see soggy, wilted leaves at the bottom, or worse yet, a small pool of water, it's better to skip that package and find another one. Wet leaves or a puddle can mean the greens have released moisture, sometimes as a result of damage during processing or shipping and sometimes because the greens are beginning to go bad.

Using slimy, shriveled greens is definitely a salad mistake to avoid, but what if you've already bought the greens and now a few leaves have gone soggy in your own refrigerator? No worries: Even though slimy lettuce can be a sign of spoilage, it's not really unsafe to eat — it just won't taste very good. If you do end up with a bag containing a few wilted or soggy leaves, just pick them out and discard them. The rest of the salad is usually fine.