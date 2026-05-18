How Prince's Love Of Pancakes Turned Into An Unforgettable TV Moment

In addition to his genre-defining song catalog, Prince may be best known for his love of all things purple. But the late, great pop icon also had a passion for pancakes. While those in his inner circle (including his former personal chef) may have long been privy to this fun fact, Prince's preference for the breakfast classic famously became public knowledge during a 2004 episode of "Chappelle's Show." The now-legendary sketch features Dave Chappelle as Prince, reenacting a story told by Charlie Murphy about the time he, his brother (Eddie Murphy), and friends played an impromptu game of basketball at the singer's house one night after meeting him at a nightclub.

Quotable tidbits abound ("the shirts against the blouses," for one), but the detail that immediately entered the zeitgeist was Prince serving the losing team — that would be the Murphys and co. — pancakes. Interestingly enough, while many of those involved have confirmed the basketball story practically to a T, recollections of the exact type of stack Prince served slightly differ.

In 2014, Charlie told ESPN's "Highly Questionable" that they ate plain pancakes with raspberries "in [a] formation right on the top, and the syrup was drizzling down." However, Micki Free, a musician in Prince's crew at the time, later told Esquire that they were actually all treated to blueberry pancakes. "And they were good!" he added. "Hanging out with Prince was magical." Well, no matter which type of pancakes, who would doubt that?