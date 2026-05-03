9 Foods That Fueled Music Icon Prince

You might think there was some sort of mystical, manna-like food that fueled the mind of generational musical genius Prince. As the people who knew him have related in articles and interviews, the Purple One actually had some pretty mundane appetites for a divinely creative artist. His mystique was so deep, people were even willing to believe he kept yak milk in his fridge, though it turned out to be an April Fool's joke.

So what did Prince actually dine on when it was time to put down the guitar and replenish his reserves? The singer-songwriter-musician extraordinaire stuck to a largely vegetarian diet, though he wasn't averse to enjoying a fish plate now and again. And since a once-in-a-lifetime prodigy needs a little nosh to make it through grueling live shows, backstage snacks were on the menu, too. Thanks to his former chef sharing details about what Prince liked to eat, the world has some insight into the culinary tastes of this one-of-a-kind creative force.