9 Foods That Fueled Music Icon Prince
You might think there was some sort of mystical, manna-like food that fueled the mind of generational musical genius Prince. As the people who knew him have related in articles and interviews, the Purple One actually had some pretty mundane appetites for a divinely creative artist. His mystique was so deep, people were even willing to believe he kept yak milk in his fridge, though it turned out to be an April Fool's joke.
So what did Prince actually dine on when it was time to put down the guitar and replenish his reserves? The singer-songwriter-musician extraordinaire stuck to a largely vegetarian diet, though he wasn't averse to enjoying a fish plate now and again. And since a once-in-a-lifetime prodigy needs a little nosh to make it through grueling live shows, backstage snacks were on the menu, too. Thanks to his former chef sharing details about what Prince liked to eat, the world has some insight into the culinary tastes of this one-of-a-kind creative force.
Scrambled eggs
Prince may have thrived on building complex soundscapes that included all the bells and whistles, but he also appreciated the simple comfort of the humble scrambled egg. It was one of his favorites, which makes sense from a nutritional angle; the protein content provided energy and helped him in fighting shape for his onstage antics. When he was feeling ambitious, he expanded his egg passion in the form of omelets, the only recipe Prince knew how to make. But when you're one of the biggest performers on the planet, you probably have bigger things cooking than your own food.
The "Little Red Corvette" singer wasn't shy about jumping into the kitchen to cook up some egg dishes of his own. He was particularly fond of whipping up custom omelets. Friends and members of Prince's musical entourage recalled to GQ that Prince made great scrambled eggs, sometimes adding Lowry's seasoning or curry powder and cheese to amp up the flavor. When Prince created a classic breakfast like this for the people he cared about, they knew something special was happening.
Minestrone
A classic Italian soup like minestrone is an ideal dish to drive away the bitter chill of winter in Minneapolis. Prince was a big fan of this light and tangy combination of tomato broth, fresh vegetables, and pasta. Chef Ray Roberts, who crafted custom dishes for the magical musician, told Hollywood Reporter in a 2016 interview that his minestrone was a Prince favorite. Roberts spruced it up with harissa chermoula, a mix of herbs and chili paste that the singer adored.
A version of minestrone included in a Paisley Park tribute menu following Prince's passing included beans, zucchini, and plenty of herbs to provide hearty flavor. While The Purple One may have depended on his private cook to conjure it up, you can whip up an Instant Pot minestrone yourself to see why he loved it.
Sadly, Prince gave up the delight of this dish among his other favorites in the weeks before his passing in 2016, due to stomach issues and a recurring sore throat. He switched to fruit smoothies that were easier on his digestive tract than the spicier, sturdier ingredients in the soup.
Healthy snacks
Prince's snack selections stuck mostly to healthy fare, a fact captured by the backstage agreements — or riders — in his touring contracts. In a post by The Smoking Gun, the agreement for the musician's 2004 Musicology tour was displayed, revealing every item requested to make sure he was at his grooviest when he hit the stage. Among his personal requests was hummus and pita bread, a staple Mediterranean combination that sounds like a health fiend's dream come true.
Even the lesser items on the snacking list were more nutritious than expected from a rock star. Prince also requested a bag of tortilla chips, a bag of veggie crisps, jarred salsa, trail mix, and sliced fruit, all easy-to-nibble foods that didn't require silverware and could be enjoyed on the go. And when your dining options are this health-oriented, it makes sense that you'd also ask for orange juice and herbal teas, though the mischievous musician also requested Pepsi and ginger ale. Now that sounds like he was living the "Pop Life."
Spaghetti paired with orange juice
It sounds like an odd pairing as well as a perfect title for a psychedelic Prince song, but spaghetti and orange juice was actually a preferred combination for the singer. To clarify: He ate a plate of spaghetti topped with tomato sauce and served with a glass of orange juice, not spaghetti topped with orange juice. But Prince wasn't known for doing things in the usual way, and that includes the manner in which he enjoyed his pasta. Albert Magnoli, director of Prince's groundbreaking, semi-autobiographical musical film "Purple Rain," recalled in an interview with Spin that this combination was "one of his favorite meals," and one he enjoyed while the two were discussing the script for the movie.
If Prince had been a more adventurous eater, he might have tried orange pasta, a version of traditional spaghetti and sauce with orange juice and heavy cream included in the recipe. The result is creamy, tangy, and zesty, which sounds both unlikely and delicious at the same time. Even with this intriguing possibility in the world, Prince's version sounds daring enough, and just the sort of creative pairing you'd expect from a musical genius.
Teriyaki salmon
Though his renowned animal-free diet was filled with tasty options, one of the few fish-centered dishes Prince did enjoy was teriyaki salmon. Margaret Wetzler recalled making the smoky-sweet dish as a test meal for her highly selective boss when she was auditioning to work in Prince's personal kitchen. "I cooked teriyaki salmon like I used to make for myself all the time (with that Soy Vey assist!) with grilled asparagus on the side, plus a hot-and-sour soup that I'd literally never made before and a coconut sorbet with fresh mango for dessert. It was terrifying," Wetzler explained in an article called "I Was Prince's Private Chef".
How did the musical icon react? Wetzler happily reported to interviewer Gabrielle Langholtz that Prince cleared his plate and was ready for more by the time the meal was over. Since Wetzler went on to become Prince's personal chef in 2008, it's safe to say the whole teriyaki salmon endeavor was a smash.
Coconut curry
Coconut curry is a soothing veggie-forward dish that's built for comfort, and Prince's personal chefs Ray and Juell Roberts used to make it to satisfy his taste for the dish's robust blend of garlic, turmeric, and ginger seasonings. Many versions of curry include animal products like ghee, a clarified butter, and are served as chicken curry, as well as beef and pork curries. The coconut curry Prince preferred featured creamy coconut milk, making it a perfect topping for rice and vegetables. Some cooks even assemble aromatic coconut curry noodles for a heartier vegan dish that's as satisfying as the non-vegan versions.
After his death in 2016, visitors to Paisley Park, Prince's former property, were able to enjoy a suite with his favorite foods, including the Roberts' beloved coconut curry. It was one of his chosen comfort foods, as the menu listing described. According to the description, a version using black rice and chickpeas was part of the spread at celebrations for some of Prince's albums, which qualifies it as a party food.
Pancakes
It's kind of mind-blowing to know that even with all his wealth and glamour, Prince loved a down-to-earth staple as simple and homey as pancakes whenever he wanted them. It's a comfort food few carb fans would deny, whether served as a breakfast feast or a snack time indulgence. Prince was known to check into an LA hotel suspected to be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, settling into the penthouse, performing concerts into the early hours, and eating nothing but pancakes. It's as eccentric a tale as you'd hope to hear about this singular figure.
Prince's pancake fixation was no secret in celebrity circles. Comedian Eddie Murphy and his brother, Charlie, were served pancakes at Prince's home after a basketball game the three played together. Comedian Dave Chappelle included a hilarious recreation of the event in his sketch show, dressed as the singer during his "Purple Rain" era and doling out flapjacks to his guests.
Prince also presented pancakes to guests during his 2013 performance, called The Breakfast Experience Pajama Dance Party, selling them for $1 per pancake. The event featured live performances by the mysterious artist and a viewing of his latest video, "Breakfast Can Wait," a musical confirmation of his love of daybreak dining.
Doritos
There must be a secret ingredient in Doritos that gets the musical inspiration churning. Susan Rogers, Prince's engineer, recalls that he ate them continuously during their marathon recording sessions, which would often last up to 24 hours (per Red Bull Music Academy). It doesn't sound like the cleanest fuel for a creative mind to run on, but the results clearly speak for themselves.
Prince's passion for Doritos was a lasting affair. In 1990, when reporter and friend Neal Karlen was asked to write a story for Rolling Stone, he recalled in a later GQ interview: "We were in a hotel room. All he had was tea, Doritos, and Diet Coke." Karlen even mentioned the Doritos in the Rolling Stone story, though he also listed fruit and tea, so it wasn't entirely a junk food fest.
But while the eccentric figure was known to be a more health-conscious eater overall, learning that Prince stocked these classic tortilla crisps as an ongoing habit gives the mysterious image a quirky twist — one that comes covered in tangy powder that leaves orange prints on your piano keys.
Coffee with creamer
One of the most normal items Prince indulged in was coffee, softened with a touch of creamer. He was also known to visit a Caribou Coffee in Minnesota, pick up a drink, and pay with a $100 bill, according to his longtime keyboardist Morris Hayes, who recalled this high-spending habit for GQ. The reason for this high-spending habit? Prince almost never had pockets and brought his large-bill coffee money in his hand. There's no complaining about low tipping when the reigning musical monarch of Minneapolis drops paper like that on the counter.
It could be a tricky dance letting the high-energy performer have caffeine, however. Engineer Susan Rogers was wary of letting him have coffee for fear of setting off another day-long recording session. Singer and protege Jill Jones, who worked with the musical luminary as well as having a personal relationship, also described coffee as a fuel source that kept the creative engine in his Little Red Corvette revving until the wee hours. So even though the "1999" singer indulged in the bean juice, it was best done in moderation for those who had to keep up with his indefatigable creativity.