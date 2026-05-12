The Honey Myth Too Many People Fall For

We wouldn't question it if you eat honey every day because it's delicious and nutritious in moderation. Considering that something so amazing comes from the work of flying insects, it's understandable why a lot of myths surround the thick golden ingredient. We want to put one big misconception to rest here and now. Despite what some folks may say, you can indeed use a metal spoon to scoop your honey.

Because of chemistry-related concerns stemming from honey's acidity, some people believe that scooping it with a metal spoon will ruin the nutrients or damage the metal. Instead, they may recommend grabbing a wooden utensil. The beekeeper co-op Sioux Honey called it "an old wives' tale that won't go away." It's true that honey has a high acidity, and other acidic foods like lemons, vinegar, and tomatoes used to cause unwanted chemical reactions with old-fashioned steel spoons. But these days, most metal utensils are made with stainless steel, which has a chromium component that stops corrosion.

Even so, experts warn that you shouldn't leave a steel spoon sitting in this natural sweetener overnight. They also advise against storing your honey long-term in a metal container, which might cause the food to oxidize or face problematic temperature fluctuations. However, for the short interaction of scooping out a little golden goodness, using a metal spoon is perfectly safe.