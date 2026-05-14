Why The Self-Checkout Hand Scanners At Aldi Almost Never Work, According To Reddit

Since arriving on the scene in the 1980s, self-checkouts have become a fixture of food shopping. About 40% of all grocery store registers in the United States are self-service, according to Capital One Shopping Research, and nearly all grocery retailers (96%) in the country provide a way to make purchases without cashier involvement. But there are some things you should know before you use the self-checkout at Aldi: One of those is that shoppers say the hand scanners rarely work.

Sharp-eyed Redditors have encountered hand scanners that are typically out of commission or simply gone. This could slow down the process of buying items because patrons can't leave everything in the cart with the bar codes facing up (one of our favorite Aldi checkout hacks).

Some people are pretty sure they know the explanation. "It's 100% because of theft/loss," wrote one commenter on r/Aldi. "People who just scan stuff in the cart are far more likely to miss things by mistake and those who are thieves will scan things that way to avoid being seen stealing by hiding things under and around other things." Reducing theft makes sense, but other Redditors think even the most well-meaning customers could be to blame. "Customers break everything," said one. "Even getting a repair technician out to fix them can be a pain, and customers also will break them again."