Ringo Starr Drank At This Legendary LA Bar With Rock's Wildest Crowd

The British-born Beatles were no strangers to Los Angeles. As their success grew, they became infatuated with American fare (even though they still loved their tea). To satisfy their cravings for burgers and beyond, the Beatles would often visit vintage L.A. diner Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, where the band has its own commemorative booth. And just a brief drive from this resto is a far grittier establishment where Ringo Starr was often spotted with rock n' roll's finest company.

According to "An A-Z of Hellraisers: A Comprehensive Compendium of Outrageous Insobriety" by Robert Sellers, Starr frequented the Rainbow Bar & Grill. In fact, he was part of Alice Cooper's de facto celebrity drinking club called the Hollywood Vampires. "In order to join, you had to outdrink the other members, who included Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson, John Belushi, and Keith Moon ... Whenever John Lennon was in L.A., he'd usually drop by," Sellers writes.

The Rainbow Bar & Grill was on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood (and still is today), so it's no surprise so many rockers were nearby or flocked there when visiting from out of town. If you go today, you'll find a plaque immortalizing Cooper's club, complete with Starr's name. However, the drummer's drinking days are long over, as he's been sober since 1988.