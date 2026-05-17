Ringo Starr Drank At This Legendary LA Bar With Rock's Wildest Crowd
The British-born Beatles were no strangers to Los Angeles. As their success grew, they became infatuated with American fare (even though they still loved their tea). To satisfy their cravings for burgers and beyond, the Beatles would often visit vintage L.A. diner Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, where the band has its own commemorative booth. And just a brief drive from this resto is a far grittier establishment where Ringo Starr was often spotted with rock n' roll's finest company.
According to "An A-Z of Hellraisers: A Comprehensive Compendium of Outrageous Insobriety" by Robert Sellers, Starr frequented the Rainbow Bar & Grill. In fact, he was part of Alice Cooper's de facto celebrity drinking club called the Hollywood Vampires. "In order to join, you had to outdrink the other members, who included Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson, John Belushi, and Keith Moon ... Whenever John Lennon was in L.A., he'd usually drop by," Sellers writes.
The Rainbow Bar & Grill was on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood (and still is today), so it's no surprise so many rockers were nearby or flocked there when visiting from out of town. If you go today, you'll find a plaque immortalizing Cooper's club, complete with Starr's name. However, the drummer's drinking days are long over, as he's been sober since 1988.
Rainbow Bar & Grill is still a hot spot for music, drinks, and bar food
Rainbow Bar & Grill was one of Ringo Starr's (and the Beatles') favorite bars to visit. The fabled hangout has attracted all sorts of creatives since opening in 1972. The menu is known for Italian fare (think pizza and chicken piccata), but you'll find basics like steaks and burgers, too. Most importantly, the space doubles as a shrine to rock and heavy metal with walls full of memorabilia.
Starr was often in star-studded company. Some of the most famous regulars at Rainbow include Led Zeppelin, The Who, Guns and Roses, and Mötley Crüe. It was also the last place Lemmy Kilmister, the vocalist and bassist of Motörhead, was seen before his death in 2015, hence the life-size statue of him at the outdoor bar, lovingly called Lemmy's Lounge. John Belushi also reportedly had his last meal at Rainbow: a bowl of lentil soup.
It's not as wild as it was in the '70s and '80s, but you can still get a generous dose of live music and dive bar charm today. It's steps away from equally famous venues like Whisky-a-Go-Go and The Roxy Theatre, in case you feel like sightseeing. You can also check the venue's Instagram for events like karaoke and live shows. For the full experience, order a signature cocktail, like The Lemmy (a Jack and Coke) or the 1972 (bourbon, sugar, bitters, and water).