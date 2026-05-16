How To Properly Clean Your Yeti

Everyone has a favorite water bottle — you know, the one you carry around with you all day and refill constantly to keep you hydrated. For many, that bottle is a Yeti, which comes in a variety of sizes and is insulated to keep that water icy cold for hours. But being a consistent Yeti-user also means you have to know how to keep your bottle, the lid, and the cap clean — and there is actually a right way to maintain a pristine bottle.

For a simple and quick clean, Yeti bottles can be popped right into a dishwasher because all of the pieces of the bottle are safe for the appliance (there's no reason not to take advantage if you have one in your kitchen). If you don't have a dishwasher, cleaning by hand is the only option. For this, Yeti recommends using a mild dish soap. More challenging stains from beverages like coffee can be dealt with using a cleaning tablet, which Yeti sells to customers. In the event the interior of your Yeti starts to rust, you can scrub it back to sparkling using a stainless steel cleaner.

Cleaning the body of the bottle is fairly straightforward, but what about the caps? For these, the method you'll use depends on the variety of bottle. Many of the Yeti lids feature detachable parts, so you can take things apart and drop them all in the dishwasher to ensure every piece is squeaky clean.