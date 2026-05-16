The Strange McDonald's Nugget Pairing No One Saw Coming (Fans Called It Delicious)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For Valentine's Day 2026, McDonald's announced a limited-edition freebie that took folks by surprise: a kit that paired its ridiculously well-selling Chicken McNuggets with caviar. The bundle, which included a 1-ounce tin of McNugget Caviar, crème fraîche, a mother-of-pearl spoon, and a $25 Arch card to buy nuggets with, was available for free at McNuggetCaviar.com while supplies lasted.

While the caviar-nugget combo might have seemed unconventional at first, reviews were largely positive. Tai Gooden of Nerdist said of the experience, "I ended up eating seven of them topped with McNugget caviar and feeling incredibly fancy in my dining room. There was the immense joy of trying something so novel, paired with the heartache of knowing that this will not be on the menu because it would probably be $120." On YouTube, content creator snachwithzach enjoyed how the saltiness of the caviar and the creaminess of the crème fraîche complemented the nuggets, and even invited his dad to try them out onscreen.

Upgrading fried chicken (and by extension, chicken nuggets) with caviar isn't a brand-new idea. In 2013, Chef David Chang shared his recipe for fried chicken and caviar with Vogue. Briny caviar provides an appealing counterpoint to the richness of fried foods, creating a delicious contrast while also adding little pops of texture. What made the McDonald's combo so amusing wasn't the pairing itself, but the fact that the fast food chain went much bougier than expected for Valentine's Day.