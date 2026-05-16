Here's Where I Go In LA When I Need A Bean And Cheese Burrito

When I lived in New York City, my go-to mid-day snack or quick meal was a plain slice. When done well, a slice of cheese pizza needs nothing else. While LA has a better pizza scene than people give it credit for, my preferred easy meal here is a bean and cheese burrito. When I'm craving one, I find myself gravitating to these eateries: Al & Bea's, Burritos La Palma, Taco Spot, and Rick's Drive In & Out.

Some of my bean and cheese burrito haunts rank among the best in the city. I can't always make the trek to a different neighborhood to wait in line with other burrito fanatics, so convenience is sometimes a deciding factor. Since I live east of the 5, my choice spots reflect the constraints of LA's geography and traffic. Get LA a better metro system, and I'll try burritos in Torrance or Santa Monica.

A bean and cheese burrito needs to have creamy refried beans, slightly salty melted cheese, and a tortilla with some chew. Sauce is a nice addition to these three basic components. The resulting meal is more comforting and filling than a slice of pizza, with a soulful simplicity that captures LA's casual dining scene at its finest.