This Largely Forgotten Burger Chain Let Customers Add Unlimited Toppings

Though it didn't have the permanence of similar eateries, Burger Chef was quite innovative for its time. The restaurant positioned itself as a higher value alternative to the burger joints of the day and was even the first establishment to offer a fast-food combo of burger, fries, and a beverage. This meal was known as the Triple Treat and retailed for just $0.45 (which is roughly the equivalent to $4.72 today). The chain was also credited as beating both McDonald's and Burger King to the punch when it came to its respective hallmark offerings. The chain's Big Shef came two years before the Big Mac with its dual patties and special sauce, while Burger Chef flame-broiled its beef prior to Burger King.

So, what happened? The business was acquired by General Foods Corp. in the late '60s, though Burger Chef had already begun its decline. The Works Bar arrived in the mid-'70s, along with the introduction of the inaugural kids' meal (known as a Fun Meal, launching about five years before McDonald's Happy Meal). These tweaks helped the restaurant stay afloat until it was finally obtained by Hardee's in the early '80s. Most locations became part of the Hardee's brand or closed altogether. However, there is a remaining location in Tennessee that goes by The Chef and occupies the original Burger Chef building. This restaurant offers classic fast-food fare, like double cheeseburgers, fries, and even homemade apple turnovers (McDonald's could never).