This Largely Forgotten Burger Chain Let Customers Add Unlimited Toppings
Burger historians, listen up. Chains like McDonald's and Wendy's may rule fast food these days, but Burger Chef was once among the industry's heavy hitters. The restaurant even rivaled McDonald's in locations during its heyday in the late '60s. And well before Five Guys featured an astounding number of burger customizations via its limitless toppings, Burger Chef was renowned for offering unlimited options to its patrons. At the restaurant, diners were invited to belly up to the Works Bar where they could customize their burgers at no added charge.
Burger Chef debuted in 1957, and the first location was established in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over the years, the restaurant continued to expand, and at one point operated about 1,200 restaurants around the U.S. As a burger chain that no longer exists (it was acquired by Hardee's back in 1982), there isn't a ton of information available about Burger Chef and its Works Bar. According to advertisements, customers were offered standard toppings like tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and even salad dressing (the Works Bar also doubled as a salad bar).
Why Burger Chef didn't have the staying power of other chains
Though it didn't have the permanence of similar eateries, Burger Chef was quite innovative for its time. The restaurant positioned itself as a higher value alternative to the burger joints of the day and was even the first establishment to offer a fast-food combo of burger, fries, and a beverage. This meal was known as the Triple Treat and retailed for just $0.45 (which is roughly the equivalent to $4.72 today). The chain was also credited as beating both McDonald's and Burger King to the punch when it came to its respective hallmark offerings. The chain's Big Shef came two years before the Big Mac with its dual patties and special sauce, while Burger Chef flame-broiled its beef prior to Burger King.
So, what happened? The business was acquired by General Foods Corp. in the late '60s, though Burger Chef had already begun its decline. The Works Bar arrived in the mid-'70s, along with the introduction of the inaugural kids' meal (known as a Fun Meal, launching about five years before McDonald's Happy Meal). These tweaks helped the restaurant stay afloat until it was finally obtained by Hardee's in the early '80s. Most locations became part of the Hardee's brand or closed altogether. However, there is a remaining location in Tennessee that goes by The Chef and occupies the original Burger Chef building. This restaurant offers classic fast-food fare, like double cheeseburgers, fries, and even homemade apple turnovers (McDonald's could never).