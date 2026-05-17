For A Flavorful Southern Twist, Squeeze This Onto Hot Dogs

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Hot dogs are like individual choose-your-own-adventure foods. You can stuff them in different kinds of buns and slather them with various condiments. Ketchup and mustard tend to be classic toppings, but different parts of the U.S. have their own favorite hot dog styles. Chicagoans opt for mustard and vegetable toppings like tomatoes, peppers, and pickle spears atop a poppy seed bun, while visitors to Coney Island will find hot dogs slathered in chili. If you want a taste of the South while enjoying your hot dog, consider using Alabama white sauce.

Many of the best barbecue sauces are regional, and Alabama white sauce (also just called white barbecue sauce) is the Yellowhammer State's unique take on the condiment. Bob Gibson created and used it for his backyard BBQs in Decatur, Alabama. When he opened up his restaurant, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, the sauce was its signature. How exactly Gibson came up with the recipe is unknown. Chris Lilly, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q's current executive chef, theorizes that Gibson went for the creamy creation "to keep those chickens moist. Keep them from drying out" (via AP News).

Alabama white sauce uses mayo as opposed to the traditional ketchup — hence the difference in color. The condiment is also made with white or apple cider vinegar, black pepper, lemon juice, horseradish, mustard, and hot sauce, though recipes vary. Sometimes sugar, Worcestershire, and/or cayenne pepper may be included. This Southern classic has been described as tangy and peppery and is pretty versatile. It's generally used on pork and chicken but can also make a great dressing for a backyard BBQ serving burgers and especially hot dogs.