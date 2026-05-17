What A Watermelon's Shine Says About Its Ripeness

Walking into a grocery store or farmers' market, it's only natural to have your eye drawn to glistening produce. Humans like shiny things that get our attention (because we associate them with our need for water, according to a 2014 study in the "Journal of Consumer Psychology"). Some produce items naturally produce a waxy coating, which is nothing to be worried about, though it's often washed away during processing and replaced with a thin layer of resin to preserve freshness.

So when picking out the perfect watermelon, it's logical you might go for the shiniest one in the bin. That isn't a good idea, though. A glossy watermelon is likely underripe, so it won't taste as sweet and delicious. Ripe watermelons should have a dull, dark color with a rind that's matte in texture, which is one of the signs for buying the perfect watermelon. (An important caveat: This holds true for most watermelon varieties sold in grocery stores, but each variety may behave a little differently.)

Why is a gleaming apple appealing, but the same isn't true of a watermelon? It comes down to the ripening process. Plants naturally develop a layer called a pericarp that serves as protection for the fruit, and in watermelons, that's the rind. The outermost layer within the pericarp is called an epicarp, which is a waxy film covering fruit that is produced naturally by the plant as it grows. That's the shiny part. As a watermelon ripens, though, it loses its outermost layer and becomes duller. So the less shiny a watermelon, the riper it is.