This Mexican-American Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The Country, According To Reviews

Whether you live in a Latin-food haven or in the middle of nowhere, odds are there's a Mexican restaurant nearby. About one in 10 U.S. restaurants have Mexican food on the menu (via Pew Research Center), so you don't even need to find an eatery dedicated to the cuisine to get your taco fix. That said, Mexican restos in America vary in quality, but according to reviewers, Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona is one of the best Mexican restaurants in the state.

In Arizona, 18% of all eateries are Mexican restos, so it can be tough for an establishment to set itself apart. But Tumerico has a special niche that it's clearly mastered: vegetarian and vegan Latin-American cuisine. Despite not serving staples like carne asada and carnitas, this spot has still managed to win diners over with ease.

"I LOVE their jackfruit. It's so good ... I have never had it like that anywhere else ... It's nice and dry and seasoned really well," one fan shared in a Reddit thread. "Not vegetarian, but this place has become one of my favorite restaurants in the city! Deserves all the praise it's getting," another chimed. "I took my dad, an avid meat lover; he couldn't even tell he wasn't eating meat. He really enjoyed it," claimed a third. Fans swear by the comparatively affordable prices, large portions, and genuinely delicious plant-based food that Tumerico offers.