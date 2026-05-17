This Mexican-American Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The Country, According To Reviews
Whether you live in a Latin-food haven or in the middle of nowhere, odds are there's a Mexican restaurant nearby. About one in 10 U.S. restaurants have Mexican food on the menu (via Pew Research Center), so you don't even need to find an eatery dedicated to the cuisine to get your taco fix. That said, Mexican restos in America vary in quality, but according to reviewers, Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona is one of the best Mexican restaurants in the state.
In Arizona, 18% of all eateries are Mexican restos, so it can be tough for an establishment to set itself apart. But Tumerico has a special niche that it's clearly mastered: vegetarian and vegan Latin-American cuisine. Despite not serving staples like carne asada and carnitas, this spot has still managed to win diners over with ease.
"I LOVE their jackfruit. It's so good ... I have never had it like that anywhere else ... It's nice and dry and seasoned really well," one fan shared in a Reddit thread. "Not vegetarian, but this place has become one of my favorite restaurants in the city! Deserves all the praise it's getting," another chimed. "I took my dad, an avid meat lover; he couldn't even tell he wasn't eating meat. He really enjoyed it," claimed a third. Fans swear by the comparatively affordable prices, large portions, and genuinely delicious plant-based food that Tumerico offers.
The vegetarian Mexican-American restaurant is (mostly) beloved in Arizona and beyond
Chef Wendy Garcia opened Tumerico in 2014. Having grown up on a Mexican farm, Garcia knows authentic Mexican fare. The business began as a food cart, farmers market stand, and caterer before transforming into a sit-down eatery. Since then, Garcia was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for "Best Chef: Southwest" multiple times. Tumerico also won both Yelp's Top 100 Southwest Restaurants 2023 and Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2024, meaning reviewers consider it one of the best vegetarian restaurants in the country.
Its menu features meatless variations of classics, like jackfruit carnitas, soy chorizo, and eggplant chicharrón. Garcia's mole, which takes four hours to prepare, is homemade, as are her salsas. The menu changes every day based on seasonality and what local ingredients can be sourced, like Tucson-grown peppers and cactus. Some popular dishes are always available though, like Cuban tacos, al pastor tacos, and ropa vieja.
Despite the resto's following, some low-scoring TripAdvisor reviews reveal some customers felt overcharged or like the vegan restaurant didn't live up to their expectations. "The food, chilaquiles, wasn't bad at all, but certainly wasn't outstanding or special for $17 ($20 with a tip)," one reviewer shared. "Prices like these might be normal in an expensive city, but they're crazy high for Tucson," wrote another. "I feel the food is overpriced and not representative of the menu description," said a third after ordering pumpkin mesquite enchiladas.