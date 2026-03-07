The Hands Down Best Vegan Restaurant In Every State
Great vegan food can be hard to find. So often you're left with a sad salad or a cheeseless pizza as your only option at an omnivorous restaurant. That's why we wanted to find the best vegan restaurant in every state. In the 21st century nobody should be getting a bad meal just because they avoid animal products. There are so many delicious plant-based meals out there just waiting to be tried.
We did the research, scouring Yelp and vegan restaurant review site Happy Cow, as well as hitting up Reddit for opinions. With this insight, we compiled all the info so you don't have to. These are, hands down, the best vegan restaurants in each state. So, whether you're planning a road trip or you just want to try some amazing vegan food across the U.S., these are the joints to hit up.
Alabama: Plant Bae
Of all of Alabama's vegan restaurants, Plant Bae is the most consistent with its legion of fans and excellent reviews. Head here for good comfort food with a vegan twist. Some of the menu highlights include the Philly Cheese Bae (Plant Bae's take on a Philly cheesesteak) and the Spicy "Chicken" Sandwich, made with battered and fried portobello mushrooms.
(334) 676-2961
175 Lee St, Montgomery, AL 36104
Alaska: Pita Place
There's actually no vegan-only restaurant in Alaska, at the time of writing. So, we've gone for the next best thing. Pita Place is a vegetarian eatery that has vegan options. Fairbanks might not be a place you'd expect to find great falafel, but if you arrive skeptical, you'll leave pleasantly surprised. The menu is small, with falafel plates and pitas as the main items on offer. Like many spots in Alaska, it's closed in the off season, so check the website or socials before heading over.
(907) 687-2456
3300 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Arizona: UniQ Burger
Phoenix might have the most vegan restaurants in Arizona, but UniQ Burger in Scottsdale takes the (plant-based) cake. Long-time vegans and meat-eaters alike rave about this burger joint. The Chick'n Sandwich is crumbed and fried to perfection, while the Classic Smashed Burger is great if you want something similar to a beef patty. Plus, there are wraps, salads, subs, and loaded fries.
(480) 664-7919
7730 E McDowell Rd Ste 108-B, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Arkansas: H.O.M.E. Vegan Restaurant
You shouldn't leave Arkansas without visiting H.O.M.E. (aka The House of Mental Eatery) in Little Rock. Expect big plates of vegan soul food in a welcoming environment. The menu changes regularly depending on the season and availability, but popular dishes include Gumbo, Vegan Shrimp and Grits, Frito Pie, and Mac and Cheese. The restaurant is small with a hole-in-the-wall feel that seems genuine.
(501) 454-1493
1523 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Pura Vita
There's so much choice when searching for vegan restaurants in Los Angeles, let alone the whole of California. But, one restaurant we kept seeing recommended again and again, and has impeccable reviews, is Pura Vita in West Hollywood. This all vegan Italian restaurant serves brunch, lunch, and dinner. Standout dishes include plant-based takes on Cacio e Pepe, Carbonara, Linguine di Mare, and Baked Ricotta. The menu includes pizza, pasta, and salads.
(323) 688-2303
8274 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Colorado: Gladys
Colorado might not have many vegan restaurants, but that doesn't detract from the quality of Gladys. Located in the small town of Edgewater, this restaurant serves elevated American and international classics with vegetables at the heart of every dish, which is perfect if mock meats aren't your bag. The Root Vegetable Reuben is one of the bestsellers on the menu, but the Artichoke Po'boy and Charred Caesar Salad are also worth trying.
(303) 276-3309
5505 West 20th Ave, Ste 186, Edgewater, CO 80214
Connecticut: Fire and Spice
You can't get into a conversation about Connecticut vegan restaurants without hearing about Fire and Spice. This Hartford restaurant might be small, but it's big on flavor. It's known for its Jamaican patties with creative fillings, such as Smoked Tempeh, Faux Fish, and Calaloo (a leafy green). Other dishes include Ital Stew, Jerk Tofu, and Curry Seitan.
fireandspiceveganrestaurant.com
(860) 519-0476
491 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT 06106
Delaware: Daily Veg
Whether you're looking for vegan junk food or a healthy choice, Daily Veg has you covered. This Wilmington restaurant serves food that's simple and approachable but delicious. Popular menu items include the Impossible Burger, Big McK, and Spicy Chick'n Burger. The joint also serves all day breakfast.
(302) 635-7047
5335B Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida: Vegan Cuban Cuisine
Head to Miami's Vegan Cuban Cuisine and you can enjoy plant-based versions of traditionally meat-heavy dishes. There's a lot of buzz around this restaurant, and for good reason. The menu takes you from breakfast — with dishes like Garbanzo Criollo Toast and Abuelita's Egg Platter (with a vegan egg alternative) — through to dinner, where you can enjoy Croquetas, and Fritas.
(786) 292-0564
9640 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173
Georgia: La Semilla
Atlanta is home to an upscale vegan Latin restaurant that has a great atmosphere and even better food. La Semilla highlights seasonal ingredients, so don't expect the same dishes every time. However, you'll always find a selection of small plates, elevated entrees, and handheld foods (like tacos and wraps). The Bistec de Palomilla is among the standouts, using a lion's mane mushroom in place of a steak, served with Yucca Mash and Mojo Sauce.
(404) 228-3090
780 Memorial Drive SE #4A, Atlanta, GA 30316
Hawaii: Tane Vegan Izakaya
Picking just one vegan restaurant in all of Hawaii's islands was a challenge, but Tane Vegan Izakaya in Honolulu ultimately came out on top. It's a vegan take on an izakaya-style Japanese restaurant, serving a wide range of plant-based dishes in a sleek environment. Sushi is popular, with classics like California rolls and avocado rolls, as well as more elaborate options, like the Manila Dune, featuring shredded tofu, tempura pumpkin, spiced burdock, avocado crema, and lotus root chips. You can also order ramen, yakitori, and salads.
(808) 888-7678
2065 S Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: The Wylde Beet
You might have to go a long way between vegan restaurants in Idaho, but the quality is top notch. The Wylde Beet in Hailey is a great example of a restaurant that serves nutritious, plant-based food that's anything but boring. It started as a food truck, but now has a warm and welcoming brick and mortar spot. Breakfast highlights are Plant-Based Egg Sandwiches and Bagels, while lunchtime fare includes Coconut Curry and BBQ Tofu served over Mac and Cheese.
(208) 913-0087
400 N Main St, Hailey, ID 83333
Illinois: Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen
In the heart of Chicago, Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen serves a range of primarily Asian food with some American dishes. Options include Ramen, Banh Mi, Tom Kha Noodles, and Satay Skewers, but there's also a burger and hot dog on the menu. When you think of classic Chicago foods, these kinds of items might not come to mind. But, the quality of the food is what keeps people coming here, and with such great reviews it's impossible to deny.
aliceandfriendsvegankitchen.com
(773) 275-8797
5812 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Indiana: 10th Street Diner
When it comes to Indiana's vegan food scene, 10th Street Diner is the name on everyone's lips. It even made it onto "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where Guy Fieri declared the Reuben "spot-on," so it's omnivore-approved and kind of a big deal. Reuben aside, some of the most popular dishes include Wings, Pot Pie, and the 10th Street Burger.
(317) 737-1161
3301 E 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Iowa: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Iowa might not be rich in vegan eateries, but the ones it has are all well worth a visit. Trumpet Blossom Cafe made it to the top of our list because of its excellent customer reviews, solid menu, and welcoming atmosphere. There's a focus on sustainability with a rotating menu of seasonal dishes. You might find favorites such as the BLT with coconut bacon, Tempeh Reuben, and BBQ Mushroom Burrito. There's also an excellent range of desserts and milkshakes with house-made ice cream.
(319) 248-0077
310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Whole Harvest Kitchen
When in Kansas, Whole Harvest Kitchen is the place to go for excellent vegan food. With lots of warm exposed wood and real plants, the interior is gorgeous too, making it well worth visiting whether you want a quick bite or an elaborate weekend dinner. This Leawood gem has top reviews, with fan favorite dishes including the Pulled BBQ Jackfruit Tacos, Thai Curry, and Creamy Mushroom Stroganoff. Weekend brunch is worth a try as well, including dishes like Chickpea Flour Omelets and Sourdough Pancakes.
(913) 296-7099
4853 W 117th St, Leawood, KS 66211
Kentucky: Branch Out
Moving into Kentucky, we have Branch Out in Paducah as our number one. It's a casual eatery, but that doesn't say anything about the quality of the food. It sells bowls, such as Cuban Steak and Plantain and Gyro, alongside tacos, sandwiches, and comfort food. The Mac and Cheese, Oyster Mushroom Po'boy, and Hearts of Palm Tacos are up there with the best.
(270) 443-7028
713 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003
Louisiana: Sweet Soulfood
Sweet Soulfood in New Orleans specializes in vegan takes on Cajun dishes and soul food classics. Served cafeteria style in an unassuming building, the food speaks for itself but the excellent reviews don't hurt. The menu frequently changes and often includes Okra Gumbo, Fried Cauliflower, Shrimp Fried Mushrooms, Cashew Mac, Jambalaya, and Cornbread Dressing.
(504) 821-2669
1025 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Salt and Pepper Social
Salt and Pepper Social in Newcastle combines excellent vegan food with impeccable New England vibes, all on the waterfront. Whether you sit in the light-filled dining room or out on the terrace, the ambience is something to write home about. The menu varies depending on what's available and the time of day, but highlights of the dinner menu may include Beet Tartare and Grilled Oyster Mushroom Steak. Keep in mind it's open seasonally, so check before making the trip to avoid disappointment.
(207) 558-2580
67 Main St, Newcastle, ME 04553
Maryland: My Mama's Vegan
Maryland's vegan restaurants are spread around the state, but our top pick is found in Baltimore. My Mama's Vegan is a plant-based bistro focused on vegan soul food and comfort food. Favorite dishes include the Chickn' Sandwich, Rib Tips, and Crab Egg Roll, all made without animal products. The establishment also has a warm community feel.
(443) 681-9515
3433 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Massachusetts: Rhythm 'n Wraps
Starting out as a food truck before opening up a brick and mortar, Rhythm 'n Wraps has a dedicated following, and for good reason. Massachusetts has a relatively strong vegan food scene, but this venue stands out not only for the great food but the welcoming community environment, where you can hang out and listen to good tunes. The menu features a range of wraps, burgers, sandwiches, bowls, salads, and brunch plates. Customer favorites include the Impossible Burger, Cosmic Tofu Tacos, and Blessadilla.
(617) 566-4144
1096 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02134
Michigan: Detroit Street Filling Station
When you're in Michigan, don't miss out on the best vegan food, from Ann Arbor's Detroit Street Filling Station. The space has great community vibes and is housed in a historic building. Finding something you like on the menu shouldn't be an issue, but deciding from all the tasty options is. Popular choices include the Chicken Fried Tofu, Banh Mi, and a Tempeh Reuben.
(734) 224-8262
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Minnesota: Lulu EthioVegan
As you may gather from the name, Minneapolis vegan restaurant Lulu EthioVegan serves delicious vegan Ethiopian food. Due to religious fasting rules that eschew animal products, iconic Ethiopian cuisine has many amazing naturally vegan options, so it lends itself well to a plant-based establishment. The Mushroom Tibs, Miser Wat, and Gomen are popular choices, all mopped up with tasty Injera bread. There are also fusion options, like Ethiopian Spiced Pasta and Burgers.
(612) 353-5758
12 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Mississippi: The Squeeze Juice Bar and Vegan Eatery
Mississippi might not be rich in vegan restaurants, but what it does have is worth visiting. The Squeeze Juice Bar and Vegan Eatery is located in Vicksburg and focuses on wholesome, nutritious meals. Alongside a range of tasty juices, you can get dishes like Rainbow Salad, Avocado Toast, Veggie Burgers, and Burrito Bowls. In the winter, you might also find seasonal specials like White Bean and Rosemary Soup.
facebook.com/people/The-Squeeze-Juice-Bar-and-Vegan-Eatery/
(601) 738-5585
4308 Halls Ferry Rd, Vicksburg, MS 39180
Missouri: The Fix
Heading to Missouri? You shouldn't miss The Fix in Kansas City, which is found in the Missouri side of the town. It's the city's prime spot for vegan comfort food, served up in a friendly environment. The Fix specializes in breakfast and brunch, with a lunch menu on weekends. Though it's open until 8 p.m. most days, so you can head there for an early dinner. Burgers and sandwiches are among the most popular options, including a Fried Chicken Sandwich and a TLT with Smoked Tofu.
(816) 800-5000
600 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Montana: Veera
If there's just one vegan spot you head to in Montana, it should be Veera. It started life as a donut shop, but these days it sells so much more. If you're looking for somewhere to get a proper meal the menu has plenty of options, such as burritos, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and tacos. But, save room for donuts, too, as they're worth going out of your way for. Favorites include the White Zombie (filled with coconut cream), Apple Fritter, and Old Fashioned cake donuts.
(406) 317-1109
617 S Higgins Ave Ste 2, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Fifth House
Nebraska's Fifth House is a great example of plant-based food in Omaha. It's from the team that once led Modern Love, a restaurant run by iconic vegan chef Isa Chandra Moskowitz. The menu is small but perfectly formed and skews toward the comfort food end of the spectrum. Notable dishes include Seitan Pot Pie, Garlic Alfredo, Corned Beet Reuben, and Fried Oyster Mushrooms with Mashed Potatoes and Red Wine Gravy.
(402) 862-6729
3901 Farnam St, Ste B, Omaha, NE 68131
Nevada: Chef Kenny's Vegan Dim Sum
It's no big surprise that the best vegan restaurant in Nevada is found in Las Vegas. Between the bright lights of the casinos and the majesty of Red Rock Canyon sits an unassuming restaurant that serves amazing plant-based food. Chef Kenny's Vegan Dim Sum is where you can find the best vegan sushi in the country, as well as assorted dim sum and various other Asian dishes. Fan favorite dishes include vegan versions of Orange Chicken, Shrimp Dumplings, Spicy Tuna Rolls, and Siu Mai.
(725) 251-3920
5570 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
New Hampshire: Black Magic Mexican
New Hampshire might not be the first place you think of when you want amazing Latin American food, but Black Magic Mexican delivers — and it's all vegan. You can get plant-based versions of Mexican and Tex-Mex classics, like burritos, tacos, and nachos. Popular options include The Black Magic Burrito — made with black beans, sweet potato, and vegan chorizo — and the vegan Chicken Taco Salad.
facebook.com/people/Black-Magic-Mexican
(603) 306-6028
24 Hanover St, Ste 5, Lebanon, NH 03766
New Jersey: Gaia & Loki
New Jersey has plenty of great vegan restaurants, but the top of our list is Gaia & Loki in Jersey City. It has a large, varied range of dishes, but that doesn't stop it from putting out great food, although a hefty menu can sometimes be a warning sign of a bad restaurant. You can choose from pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches, and more. Some of the most popular dishes on the menu include The Gyro, Shroom Burger, and mushroom Alfredo.
(201) 309-0027
346 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: Vegos
Vegos is the hottest restaurant on the New Mexico vegan scene. It started life as a food truck before moving onto a brick-and-mortar restaurant space with a cool yet welcoming vibe. This Albuquerque eatery specializes in New Mexican classics. The menu consists of dishes like burritos, enchiladas, and sopapillas. Top dishes include the Chile Relleno, Sandia Burrito, and Enchilada Plate.
(505) 554-1041
2904 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Anixi
It wasn't easy to choose the best vegan restaurant in New York. New York City alone has dozens of amazing vegan options. But, based on impeccable customer reviews and a high-end vibe, we settled on Anixi. This upmarket Mediterranean brasserie has a lot going for it, from stunning decor to an unbeatable menu. There's a range of hot and cold mezze, kabobs, and entrees presented like you're at a Michelin starred establishment. The Crispy Lamb Cigars, Kofta, and Fire-Roasted Eggplant are among the stars of the menu.
(646) 410-0946
290 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001
North Carolina: Plant
Asheville leads the way when it comes to North Carolina's vegan dining options, and at the head of the pack is the aptly named Plant. This is modern plant-based cuisine with global influences and beautiful presentation. It's nice enough for a fancy dinner but isn't so pricey that it has to be an occasional splurge. Among the most popular dishes are Red Curry, Chili Con Queso, Grilled Beets, and Chocolate Blackout Pie.
(828) 258-7500
165 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: 4e Winery
At the time of writing North Dakota doesn't have any vegan restaurants, but 4e Winery has an all-vegetarian menu. This winery is based rurally, out in Mapleton, right at the site of the vineyards. Not only can you try a range of vegan wines, but there are vegetarian food options that can be made vegan. Dishes that are or can be made into plant-based dishes include the Satay Chickpea Salad Sandwich, Southwest Chicken Quesadilla, and Mediterranean Cold Cut Sandwich.
(701) 936-9693
3766 156th Ave SE, Mapleton, ND 58059
Ohio: Cloak & Dagger
Tucked into Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, Cloak and Dagger is Ohio's best kept secret when it comes to vegan food. It's a dark, moody cocktail bar and restaurant that serves plant-based food. It's the kind of place you go when you want an experience. You might find options like Tofu Fish Fry and Chips, Burgers, and Pierogis. The cocktails are just as much of a draw, with cleverly named drinks that match the restaurant's gothic, speakeasy vibe. It's intimate, dimly lit, and ideal for a date night.
(216) 795-5657
2399 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: The Beet Box
Oklahoma's best vegan restaurant can be found in Oklahoma City. The Beet Box serves vegan junk food that's worth shouting about. In fact, VegNews named Beet Box's Chickless Sandwiches among the best meatless sandwiches in America. The most popular menu items with reviewers include the Hot Honey Chickless Sandwich, Bang Bang (vegetarian shrimp) Tacos, and California Chickless Sandwich. Though the menu is largely sandwich-based, there are gluten-free options.
(580) 430-0186
7101 Northwest Expy, Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Oregon: Astera
Portland is known for its plant-based food, so of course it's home to the best vegan restaurant in Oregon. I visited Astera in its former incarnation as Farm Spirit and to this day, it's one of the best meals I've ever eaten. This is elevated, fine-dining level fare made from locally grown and foraged ingredients. The menu changes regularly but may include dishes such as Cucumber Tartare, Tomato Consomme, and Vegan Caviar.
(503) 610-8076
1407 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Casa Borinqueña
Our quest for the most delicious vegan food in Pennsylvania takes us to Philadelphia's Casa Borinqueña. This all-vegan spot serves traditional Puerto Rican fare with a plant-based twist. This friendly, homey restaurant serves dishes such as Relleno de Papa, Maduros, Tostones, and Pasteles. Whether you're craving Puerto Rican cuisine or want some great vegan food, this is the place to go.
(267) 764-5735
2557 Amber St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: Foglia
Head to Rhode Island's top plant-based restaurant Foglia for elevated Mediterranean dining. The menu is largely Italian inspired, with pasta dishes like fazzoletti e funghi and Bolognese among the most popular. The pasta is made in-house, which already puts it head and shoulders above many Italian restaurants. But it also has dishes like French Onion Soup and Sticky Kabocha Squash on the menu, so it borrows from other international cuisines. There's also a five-course seasonal tasting menu on offer.
(401) 253-1195
31 State St, Bristol, RI 02809
South Carolina: The Herbal Farmercy
South Carolina's top vegan spot is The Herbal Farmercy in Greenville. This is a sit-in restaurant that also offers a meal-prep service, so if you go there and love the food, you could have it prepared for you weekly. Popular dishes include Egg Rolls, Hot Dogs, Lasagna, and Apple Dump Cake.
(864) 397-5737
3795 E North St, Ste 4, Greenville, SC 29615
South Dakota: Lalibela
Unfortunately, South Dakota doesn't have any vegan or vegetarian restaurants right now, but that doesn't mean there's nothing there for you. Lalibela is our top pick for vegan grub. It's an Ethiopian spot in downtown Sioux Falls that's not vegan but clearly marks vegetarian and vegan-friendly plates. Expect Injera with dishes like Miser Wot and Gomen.
(605) 271-0747
200 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Vegelicious
The crown for the best vegan joint in Tennessee goes to Nashville institution Vegelicious. A soul-food-led vegan cafe that serves hearty comfort food without the animal products. You'll find plant-based takes on Southern favourites like Fried Chicken, BBQ dishes, and Mac and Cheese. There's a popular Soul Food Plate featuring Barbecue Chicken, Candied Yams, Mac and Cheese, and Collard Greens. It pleases vegans and omnivores alike with its delicious dishes.
(615) 942-6978
513B Fisk St, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Fabrik
For a state known for its meat-eating ways, there's competition for the best vegan food in Texas. Fabrik takes the top spot. It's an intimate fine-dining restaurant in Austin that runs a seasonal, multi-course vegan tasting menu. It appears in the Michelin guide and is highly regarded for inventive, globally influenced plates. The menu changes frequently, but sometimes includes Bread with Blistered Shishito Pepper Cream, Garlic Butter, and Tarragon Chermoula; Cauliflower, Charred Oyster Mushrooms, Preserved Kumquat, and Pickled Fennel; and Burnt Butter Apple Cake with Maple Ice Cream.
(512) 222-9816
1701 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Ste 102, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: All Chay
Our search for Utah's best vegan restaurant led us to All Chay in Salt Lake City. This family-run Vietnamese restaurant is highly rated for its plant-based versions of traditional dishes. It offers Vietnamese favorites like Banh Mi, Pho, and Lemongrass Tofu, as well as specials featuring dishes like Banh Xèo.
instagram.com/allchayrestaurant
(801) 521-4789
1264 W 500 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Vermont: Vegan A.F.
All-vegan dining options in Vermont aren't extensive, but when you can head to Vegan A.F., that doesn't matter. This is Brattleboro's answer to plant-based dining. The menu consists of small and large plates that represent a range of global comfort foods. Some of the best-loved dishes include Buffalo Cauliflower, Maple-Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf, and Jerk Tofu.
(802) 536-4789
105 Canal St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Virginia: Devil's Lettuce
Devil's Lettuce is the cream of the crop of Virginia vegan restaurants — cashew cream, that is. It has built a loyal following in the Richmond area with a vegan menu focused on comfort food. Expect build-your-own burgers, loaded bowls, wraps, and cheeky takes on diner favorites like meatloaf and cheese fries. It might not be fancy, but the food speaks for itself.
(844) 834-2626
9050 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23294
Washington: Georgetown Liquor Company
Seattle's Georgetown Liquor Company is part punk bar, part vegan pub. It's a cozy, offbeat space serving plant-based comfort food. It will always hold a special place in my heart for being the first place I ate a corndog. Reviewer-favorite menu items include the French Dip, Reuben, and Cheesesteak Sandwich. There's also a delicious weekend brunch offering.
(206) 402-5367
5501 Airport Way S, Ste B, Seattle, WA 98108
West Virginia: Kelley Farm Kitchen
At the time of writing, Kelley Farm Kitchen is the only vegan restaurant in West Virginia, but that shouldn't detract from its spot on this list. Its large menu means there's something for everyone. There's a huge range of burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, tacos, bowls, and more. Popular options include the Impossible Tacos, Big Ben Burger, Colorado Green Chili, and Spicy Curry Ramen.
(304) 535-9976
1112 W Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Strange Town
Scouring Wisconsin for its best plant-based restaurants led us to Strange Town in Milwaukee. This wine bar and vegan restaurant has a focus on natural wines and locally grown ingredients. Its menu rotates seasonally, with a range of large and small plates on offer, including Cauliflower Cacio e Pepe, Nachos, and Garlic Potatoes. Don't expect a huge menu with extensive choices, but what's on offer is great quality.
(414) 885-0404
2101 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Sweet Melissa's
Wyoming currently doesn't have any all-vegan restaurants, but it does have a couple of veggie spots, including Sweet Melissa's in Laramie.This vegetarian cafe serves delicious comfort food with vegan options. Highlights include the Cashew Queso, Seitan Gyro, and Banh Mi. Plus, living up to the sweet name, it also has excellent desserts.
(307) 742-9607
213 S First St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
To choose the best vegan restaurants in every state, we first looked at Happy Cow, a website that lists vegan restaurants and collects customer reviews. This allowed us to find the most popular restaurants. Where some were neck and neck, we then compared the reviews on Yelp, finding which ones got the better rating. When states had too many restaurants to look at each one individually, we referenced Reddit for recommendations or used our personal experience to decide.