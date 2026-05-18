Guy Fieri Said This Mexican-American Food Truck Has 'Without Question One Of The Best Birria Tacos' He's Ever Had

Take him or leave him, there are some chefs who can't stand Guy Fieri and some that love him. However, in his nearly two decades on camera with "Diner's, Drive-Ins & Dives," he's become a part of Americana. Let's be honest, Fieri has singlehandedly (well, with the help of his production crew and the Food Network) showcased dozens upon dozens of wonderfully low-key delicious restaurants. Sure, some might call Fieri corny, but he undoubtedly knows downhome, family-made, real grassroots restaurants. And in this case, the restaurant is run out of a truck.

On an episode of "Diner's, Drive-Ins, & Dives," which can be viewed on Food Network's YouTube channel, Fieri goes deep into Tacos y Birria La Unica, a food truck located in Los Angeles, California. Tacos y Birria La Unica is one of the absolute best street tacos in the U.S., as well as the best birria restaurant in California. And if you don't know birria, it's a master course from chef and owner, Yasmany Mendoza. Yasmany runs the truck with his brother and mom with recipes based off of his mom's home cooking. When Fieri takes a bite of the taco, he says, "Without question, one of the best birria tacos I've ever had."