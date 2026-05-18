This Chain's Towering Onion Rings Earn Rave Reviews From Customers

French fries are the quintessential American side for mains like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and hot dogs. But we shouldn't sleep on onion rings, which are just as savory, salty, and versatile as their potato-y counterparts, but often crunchier and more flavorful. Of all the places to order them, Red Robin is one of the best. In our ranking of popular chain restaurant onion rings, this fast-casual spot took the crown, and many diners would agree.

Red Robin serves this classic fried food a bit differently than its competitors. You can get a six-piece Shorty or the 13-piece Towering Onion Rings, both of which come stacked on a stand so none of them turn soggy before they're eaten. They are made with thickly cut onions that maintain their crispness even after they're fried. The rings are coated with a crispy, seasoned batter featuring bleached wheat flour, yellow corn flour, and dried alliums. Better yet, they come with ranch dressing and Campfire Mayo (smoky, spiced mayo-ketchup) on the side for dunking.

Fans of the chain swear by the popular Red Robin menu item. "There is a variety of burgers, almost any way you want them, but the onion rings are the best I've ever had," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "The onion rings at Red Robin are amazing! Always get them as the appetizer," remarked a Reddit user. On Yelp, a fan of the item exclaimed, "Onion rings with dips [are] outstanding, and so are the bottomless fries!"