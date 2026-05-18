This Chain's Towering Onion Rings Earn Rave Reviews From Customers
French fries are the quintessential American side for mains like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and hot dogs. But we shouldn't sleep on onion rings, which are just as savory, salty, and versatile as their potato-y counterparts, but often crunchier and more flavorful. Of all the places to order them, Red Robin is one of the best. In our ranking of popular chain restaurant onion rings, this fast-casual spot took the crown, and many diners would agree.
Red Robin serves this classic fried food a bit differently than its competitors. You can get a six-piece Shorty or the 13-piece Towering Onion Rings, both of which come stacked on a stand so none of them turn soggy before they're eaten. They are made with thickly cut onions that maintain their crispness even after they're fried. The rings are coated with a crispy, seasoned batter featuring bleached wheat flour, yellow corn flour, and dried alliums. Better yet, they come with ranch dressing and Campfire Mayo (smoky, spiced mayo-ketchup) on the side for dunking.
Fans of the chain swear by the popular Red Robin menu item. "There is a variety of burgers, almost any way you want them, but the onion rings are the best I've ever had," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "The onion rings at Red Robin are amazing! Always get them as the appetizer," remarked a Reddit user. On Yelp, a fan of the item exclaimed, "Onion rings with dips [are] outstanding, and so are the bottomless fries!"
Red Robin's onion rings are endlessly versatile (and available at the supermarket)
Like fries, there's no limit on pairings for onion rings. They are technically an appetizer at Red Robin, not a side, but you can request that they come out with your main to enjoy them simultaneously. Onion rings are a particularly great match for the chain's burgers, chicken sandwiches, wraps, and BBQ ribs. Instead, you can pair them with a salad to keep things lighter.
There are some negative reviews online about the crispy appetizer which mostly come down to improper preparation. "The onion rings look great, but the onions are too chewy and slide too easily out of the breading," one Tripadvisor reviewer complained. "The onion rings tasted of old grease to the point [where] eating the crust alone made me retch," wrote a Yelp reviewer. "Onion ring tower was overcooked and all of the onion rings were the same size," chimed another Yelper.
If you want to be in control of the cooking process (or indulge in your favorite Red Robin appetizer without making the trip), you'll be happy to know that the chain's onion rings are available at retailers like Kroger and Giant. We can attest that this frozen restaurant food is definitely worth your money. Best of all, the bag features a recipe for Campfire Sauce so you can get the full experience at home.