14 Popular Chain Restaurant Onion Rings Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Whether it's donuts, bagels, or onion rings, Americans sure love their O-shaped foods. Among them, onion rings take the crown for the most-loved appetizer staple, right alongside french fries or wings. The crispy delicacy consists of onion slices dipped in batter or coated in breadcrumbs, deep-fried to golden-brown perfection. Sounds simple, right? To many, it's a food that's difficult to get just right.

If you're craving delectably fried onion rings, you may think to head to your local fast food joint. While chains such as Sonic and Whataburger are famous for having the tastiest offerings, the search for the ultimate rings extends beyond the drive-thru. Many diners and fast-casual restaurants boast delicious batches that rival the best of the best. But with seemingly every restaurant serving onion rings, who actually does it well?

To save you some time, we scoured countless customer reviews online to rank popular chain restaurants on the quality, freshness, and presentation of their onion rings. For more details on our process, check out our methodology section at the end of the article.