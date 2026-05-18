This Historic Chicago Restaurant Has Ties To Al Capone's Bootlegging Days

Al Capone is a figure closely connected to the city of Chicago. It was his stomping ground and the locale of the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre, which the gangster supposedly masterminded. If you're in the Windy City and have an appetite for both a good meal and true crime, you can check out Exchequer Restaurant and Pub. A restaurant that Capone enjoyed, the place had major ties to the mobster's bootlegging activities in the 1920s.

Back when Capone frequented Exchequer, it was known as the 226 Club. Though considered a restaurant, it had a second-floor speakeasy that served booze during the days of Prohibition. Capone conducted his seedy business here, even running a brothel on the upper floor of the building. The art deco fixtures of the house of ill repute still exist. However, the area is not accessible to tourists. Additionally, there were secret escape doors and underground tunnels built into the space in case Capone needed to quickly evade police.

By 1930, Capone found himself legal hot water, as he dealt with indictments, criminal charges, and imprisonment. The 226 Club met its end following Prohibition, and The Wonder Bar occupied the building. In 1969, the Exchequer began its run and would develop a reputation for having good pizza.