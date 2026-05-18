This Historic Chicago Restaurant Has Ties To Al Capone's Bootlegging Days
Al Capone is a figure closely connected to the city of Chicago. It was his stomping ground and the locale of the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre, which the gangster supposedly masterminded. If you're in the Windy City and have an appetite for both a good meal and true crime, you can check out Exchequer Restaurant and Pub. A restaurant that Capone enjoyed, the place had major ties to the mobster's bootlegging activities in the 1920s.
Back when Capone frequented Exchequer, it was known as the 226 Club. Though considered a restaurant, it had a second-floor speakeasy that served booze during the days of Prohibition. Capone conducted his seedy business here, even running a brothel on the upper floor of the building. The art deco fixtures of the house of ill repute still exist. However, the area is not accessible to tourists. Additionally, there were secret escape doors and underground tunnels built into the space in case Capone needed to quickly evade police.
By 1930, Capone found himself legal hot water, as he dealt with indictments, criminal charges, and imprisonment. The 226 Club met its end following Prohibition, and The Wonder Bar occupied the building. In 1969, the Exchequer began its run and would develop a reputation for having good pizza.
The Exchequer Restaurant and Pub today
The Exchequer has established itself as one of the best restaurants in Chicago that specialize in pizza. That's saying something in a city famous for deep-dish pies. However, the historic eatery menu extends beyond far beyond its flagship food. There are appetizers, salads, ribs, steaks, pastas, chicken, and fish, plus plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and a full bar. Of course, the Exchequer pays homage to its most famous patron. It serves Big Al's Burger, which comes topped with a fried egg, bacon, and grilled onions. Another themed item is Capone's Rigatoni, a classic pasta dish loaded with sausage or meatballs, and marinara or vodka sauce.
The restaurant is clearly more than a gimmick banking on its fascinating history. After all, it's been open under the current name for more than half a century and has some outstanding customer feedback. There are over 3,000 reviews on Google alone, and the place has an average star rating of 4.4 out of 5. One user called the eatery "a true Chicago gem with real character and soul.. The infamous Dave Portnoy who conducts his one-bite pizza reviews gave the cheese pizza a 7.4 rating. The Chicagoist praised the restaurant's deep-dish pizza, saying, "It has the proper foreboding thud of something that could possibly end you, but the surprising lightness of crust that deep dishes I like best have" (via Exchequer Pub).