7 Restaurants Al Capone Enjoyed Around The US

One of the most iconic food spots associated with Al Capone is conveniently located in the Windy City's Uptown district. This cocktail lounge is one of the best bars in the U.S. and has a legendary history, at least where jazz fans and true crime buffs are concerned. Its ties to the mob, especially during Prohibition, are some of the strongest in Chicago, with Al Capone being just one of the many mobsters who frequented the joint.

It makes sense that Al Capone would have the Green Mill as one of his hot hang out spots, because one of his men (allegedly) had part ownership of the club back when it operated as a speakeasy. Jack "Machine Gun" McGurn was seemingly a top figure in Capone's crew and used the Green Mill as a kind of headquarters for gang activity. Though he was let go for the crime, McGurn is widely thought to have killed a number of people for Capone. He may have even planned the incident that helped him earn his "Machine Gun" nickname while sitting inside the Green Mill.

If you visit the Green Mill today, you can still see Al Capone's favorite spot: A booth with a clear view of both entrances and exits is an obvious and smart choice for a gangster. Patrons can now even sit where the rum runner once sat with his squad.