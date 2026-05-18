Take Whiskey Cocktails To New Heights By Adding Caramelized Oranges

Caramelizing oranges is a straightforward affair and all you need is the fruit, sugar, and a heat source. You can use a pan and stovetop to slowly cook the slices in sugar until browned. This method has the added advantage of letting you make a quick caramelized orange infusion to use in cocktails. For example, adding black tea leaves and water to the pan once the sugar has caramelized results in a delicious infusion for black tea whiskey coolers that incorporate subtle notes of burnt orange and tea to complement the whiskey.

You can also use a broiler or your home barbecue setup. Just remember to clean the grate and cover it with a thin laver of neutral oil to prevent the citrus from sticking to your grill. The air fryer also works rather well with certain fruits, including oranges that require caramelization. Finally, if you have a kitchen blowtorch handy, you can simply top orange slices with sugar and brûlée them for a quick cocktail garnish.

When caramelizing, remember that the darker the sugar gets, the more intense the "burnt" flavor. Be careful not to burn the sugar to avoid going too deep into bitter territory. If you simply want to use them as a garnish for mild flavor and aroma, use thinner slices. You can also delve deeper into flavor combination possibilities by trying various types of sugar and orange. Caramelized brown sugar complements bourbon rather well. And, for a more tart citrus flavor, try caramelizing blood oranges which are more acidic and also look visually dramatic as a cocktail garnish.