Not New York, Not California — Dave Portnoy Says The Best Pizza Comes From This Overlooked US State

Pizza is in New York City's DNA. Sure, there's California-style pizza, full of fresh, farm produce; then there's Chicago-style deep dish that might be more well-known by name than it is beloved in its home city. (Pretty much any Chicagoan will tell you tavern-style is king.) But when you go hard on pizza, New York City is generally number one. Thin crust, gooey cheese, foldable to eat as you walk the streets. However, the social media king of pizza, Dave Portnoy, the man behind One Bite Pizza Reviews and founder of Barstool Sports, has something to say about the best pizza in the U.S. Portnoy's highest rated pizza actually comes from his home state, Massachusetts. On One Bite Review, Portnoy said he's heard a lot about Monte's Restaurant and its bar-style pizza from fans and had to give it a go. "A lot of people tell me, 'Monte's, Monte's, Monte's. You gotta give Monte's a shot.' A lot of people say it's the best pizza they've had," he said.

As he bites into a plain cheese from Monte's, Portnoy remarked it had a nice, thin crust, "Everybody knows the rules, one bite ..." But he took multiple bites and exclaimed, "The first perfect score in the history of pizza reviews. It lives up to all the hype." He loved the crispy crust, texture, and sauce. "This is the best pizza I've had during my pizza reviews. Whoever was saying, 'Monte's is the best ... Monte's is a 10.' They're right ... As the man who tastes pizza for a living ... Monte's is a 10."