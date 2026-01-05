Dave Portnoy's 13 Highest Rated 'One Bite' Pizzas
Dave Portnoy is widely known as the founder of Barstool Sports. The entrepreneur has grown the business to a media empire, creating podcasts, shows, books, and more. But he also holds another important title: pizza connoisseur.
He created his first pizza review over a decade ago and has amassed a cult following for his One Bite reviews in the years since. He visits highly-recommended pizza shops across the country (with a heavy focus on the pizza hub that is New York City, as well as New Haven and Boston) and gives each pizza a ranking on a scale of one through 10. There are over 1,000 reviews in his official One Bite rankings. But which ones stand out to this pizza expert?
Portnoy is picky when it comes to his pizza, and he rarely doles out high scores. Only a handful of impressive pizza shops have broken past a score of nine or above, solidifying themselves as must-try slices for those who want to try the best pizza. Read on to learn more about the highest-rated One Bite reviews.
Monte's Restaurant
Dave Portnoy has only given an elusive 10-out-of-10 review to one pizza joint: Monte's. This restaurant has served up food in Lynn, Massachusetts, since the 1940s. While it began as a sandwich shop, it eventually became known for its delicious pizza — a distinction that continues through the present day.
Portnoy visited Monte's for this classic Massachusetts bar pizza, which is known for its buttery crust, in 2015. His first reaction to the pizza was that it was "very interesting," before he claimed that this pizza lived up to all of the amazing reviews (via YouTube). The crust, the sauce, and the crispy bite all combine to make it the best pizza he's ever had when doing pizza reviews.
Other customer reviews are slightly more mixed. While Portnoy loved the pizza, Yelp and Reddit users alike have varying opinions. Some agree with his assessment, with one five-star review on Yelp asking, "Who am I to disagree with [someone] worth billions and has done 5000 pizza reviews? Wicked good." Others, however, think the pizza tastes like something you'd buy at the grocery store. "Not sure what we are missing, but this tasted like a frozen pizza," another reviewer claimed on One Bite. Though the jury seems to be out, Monte's is still the only place to claim a coveted perfect score from Portnoy.
(781) 599-0478
141 Eastern Ave, Lynn, MA 01902
Di Fara Pizza
Brooklyn is a paradise for pizza lovers. With famous pizza joints in nearly every neighborhood, it can be hard to distinguish which spots are worth a visit and which you should pass on. According to Dave Portnoy, Di Fara Pizza in Midwood, Brooklyn, is the real deal. Serving up pies since the 1960s, Portnoy visited this spot in 2017 to taste-test the slice.
He tried both the classic and square slices, giving a score of 9.4 out of 10. Even though the slices weren't warmed up well, Portnoy claimed it was still delicious pizza.
Unfortunately, since the One Bite review, Di Fara's founder, Domenico 'Dom' DeMarco, has passed, which many claim has had an impact on the taste. "Since Dom died, it's gone down in quality. I miss the old [Di Fara's]," lamented one Reddit user, with many agreeing. While many think that the pizza is still delicious, it seems that Portnoy may have visited while this iconic spot was still in its prime.
(718) 258-1367
1424 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230
DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza
Established in 1917, DeLucia's in Raritan, New Jersey, was on Portnoy's radar long before he visited in 2022. Its brick oven is over a century old, giving the pizza a distinct taste that is nearly impossible to recreate in a modern pizza joint.
Even by looks alone, Portnoy claimed that he was confident the pizza would achieve a score of at least eight. But after taking a bite, he proclaimed that DeLucia's slice is a 9.4 out of 10, tying with Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Though he didn't claim that it was the best pizza he's ever had, Portnoy said that this wonderfully cheesy slice was "100% in the conversation" (via YouTube).
After the One Bite review came out, people were clamoring to get their hands on this pizza, with some even driving two hours to try a slice. Many seem to agree with Portnoy's assessment, with one reviewer sharing on Yelp, "This pizza is easily in my top three of best pizza places in New Jersey. The char on the [top] from the beautiful flaky crispy crust that you are for sure not giving to your dog!"
(908) 725-1322
3 1st Ave, Raritan, NJ 08869
Luigi's Pizza
Chefs and customers alike claim that Luigi's Pizza has one of New York's best slices of pizza. The family-run establishment first opened in 1973, committed to quality and service from the beginning — and it remains that way to this day. Reviewers on Reddit and other sites rave about this pizza. "The crunch, the sauce, and the cheese are all so perfectly balanced and delicious [that] one doesn't [overpower] the other, they all sit just perfect in the mix," said one Reddit user, with others chiming in to claim that this is truly a standout slice in the Big Apple. But did Dave Portnoy agree?
Indeed, he did. Portnoy claimed that the slices from Luigi's are thin, crispy, and well-done — the exact style of pizza he loves. After a few bites, he proclaimed the slice to be "spectacular" and epitomized New York pizza (via YouTube). The delicious slice ranked 9.3 on his scale, making it one of the top contenders in all One Bite reviews.
(718) 499-3857
686 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Lucali
Based on Dave Portnoy's love for New York-style pizza, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Lucali, another famed Brooklyn pizza spot (and often considered one of the best pizza places in America), holds a top spot on his One Bite rankings. He visited the shop in Carroll Gardens in 2018, calling the pizza light, fluffy, and crispy. "I can see why people wait in line for this place," Portnoy said (via YouTube). "It lives up to the hype. Very, very good." His final rating was 9.3 out of 10.
While plenty of other customers agree with Portnoy that this pizza is top-quality, there is a lot of discourse over whether or not it's worth the extreme wait times. Lucali – which also has a location in Miami — doesn't take reservations. People start lining up for this pizza every day at 4 p.m., and the lines can get outrageous. The wait for carry-out pizza can also be over an hour. But, if you're willing to wait, you'll get a more sophisticated dining experience than at many other Brooklyn pizza joints, and probably won't be disappointed by your pie.
Multiple locations
John's of Bleecker Street
John's of Bleecker Street is a legendary New York institution. The pizza shop has been in Greenwich Village since the early 1900s, founded by Italian immigrant Giovanni John Sasso. The shop still maintains the same old-school approach to pizza-making that New Yorkers and visitors alike seem to love.
The coal-fire pizza, according to Portnoy, was "the best pizza [he's] had so far in New York City," during his visit in 2016 (via YouTube). "This is why you get in the pizza game, to find a place like this place," he added. He gave the shop an impressive 9.3 ranking.
Though the restaurant can attract some long lines, other diners seem to agree with Portnoy's assessment. "John's is worth the hype imo," said one Reddit user. "As far as I'm concerned, this is the benchmark for New York-style pizza. Every other pie I eat, I end up comparing back to this one," another customer wrote on Yelp — and the consensus seems to be similar across the board.
(212) 243-1680
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Angelo's Coal Oven Pizzeria
Angelo's is yet another Manhattan pizza shop that has made its way to the top of Dave Portnoy's list. This midtown establishment is run by fourth-generation pizzaiolos who maintain the tradition of their ancestor, Angelo, who honed his pizza-making skills throughout New York City.
Portnoy's first impression of the pizza was positive — cheese, basil, and sauce covered the coal-fired crust during his 2017 visit. His final verdict was a 9.3 (though the women he shared his pie with both gave it a resounding 10 out of 10). Online reviews, however, are a bit more mixed. Some agree with Portnoy's take, with one Reddit user saying, "Honestly, the plain pie was one of the best I've ever had in my life."
At the same time, some reviews for Angelo's are mediocre. One Yelp review claimed, "Not sure what Dave Portnoy saw in this place. Based on pizza alone, I would give this place a three, forgettable." Pizza lovers will just have to try it for themselves to decide.
(212) 333-4333
117 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
Lazzara's Pizza
Based on the looks of the restaurant alone, Dave Portnoy proclaimed Lazzara's Pizza was going to be a winner. "Without even giving it a review...I can tell you if you don't eat here, you're an idiot," he said in his review (via YouTube). The wrought-iron entrance, narrow hallway, and exposed brick create a quintessentially New York atmosphere, setting the stage for the delicious pie.
After taking a bite, Portnoy's initial assessment rang true. He gave the square-shaped slice a 9.3 rating, tying with several other NYC pizzerias and declaring it "must-try pizza." The crust is ultra-thin (some even describe it as cracker-like), which seems to be Portnoy's preference — though it seems to be polarizing. Many reviewers agree with Portnoy, but others are on the opposite end of the spectrum. "The crust is barely a crust and has no flavor, it's like a cracker/ pita bread with cheese and sauce on it," proclaimed one Reddit comment, so it seems that your stance on Lazzara's will depend heavily on the style of pizza you prefer.
(212) 944-7792
221 W 38th St #2, New York, NY 10018
Sally's Apizza
Sally's Apizza is a New Haven staple. Often cited alongside other legendary New Haven-style pizza establishments, Sally's has helped make a name for this Connecticut town as a pizza icon.
Sally's was founded by Salvatore 'Sally' Consiglio in 1938, and the restaurant still uses his original recipes and techniques, giving the pie an old-world taste and feel. Though all the New Haven pizzas are a similar style, Portnoy gave Sally's a 9.2, ranking it higher than its down-the-street rival, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. After tasting Sally's and Frank Pepe's on the same day (via YouTube), Portnoy seemed confident when he said to his cameraman, "I'm very close to declaring New Haven the pizza capital of the world."
Over the years, Sally's has expanded beyond New Haven, bringing the signature pie to other cities and towns across the country. Though its presence in Connecticut is still strong, having expanded to other towns such as Stamford and Fairfield, the restaurant has outposts in Massachusetts and is also set to branch out to the likes of Florida, Rhode Island, and New York for those curious to try this Portnoy favorite.
Multiple locations
Ceres
Unlike many of the old-school, authentic pizzerias that Dave Portnoy visits, Ceres has a more modern interior. Tucked on Mott Street in Lower Manhattan, the two founders of Ceres were cooks at the multi-Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park before opening this joint venture. The restaurant doesn't have any investors, just the two chefs who decided to open the spot with the help of their credit cards in early 2025.
The gamble seems to have paid off. The thin, well-charred crust and bubbling cheese at Ceres landed its pizza a score of 9.2 from Portnoy, who said, "[This is] as good a slice as you can get, period" (via YouTube). He also tried the restaurant's tomato pizza slice, saying it was one of the best slices he's ever had. The price of this spot, however, may deter some. A cheese pizza at Ceres starts at $40, with a single slice of the same pizza setting you back $6. When NYC is known for its dollar slice joints, this price may be hard to stomach. But according to many, including Portnoy, it's worth it.
164 Mott St, Manhattan, NY 10013
Halftime King of Pizza
Based in Dave Portnoy's hometown of Boston, Halftime King of Pizza proudly proclaims itself the best pizza in Beantown. But did Portnoy agree? The Barstool founder visited this pizza shop, right across from TD Garden, in 2017. The place was jam-packed with Boston Celtics fans after a basketball game, so Portnoy kept his review brief, giving the slice a 9.2 rating without much elaboration.
Although Boston isn't necessarily known for its pizza in the same way as New York and New Haven, it still boasts some gems, like Halftime King of Pizza. It's not only beloved for the quality of the pie, but its speed of service and late-night hours (both of which can be hard to find in Boston). "Best pizza I've had since relocating from NYC more than 20 years ago," said one Yelp review. When the store temporarily closed in 2020, fans took to Reddit to express their dismay and rejoiced when Halftime reopened. "Halftime is the best. Great pizza, good beer, great times," one Reddit user proclaimed.
(617) 720-4578
115 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114
Rosie's Pizzeria
Rosie's Pizzeria is situated south of Boston in Braintree, so it's not as easily accessible as some of the other top-ranking spots on Dave Portnoy's list. But location isn't everything. This unassuming pizza joint still earned a 9.2 on his rigorous scale when he stopped by over a decade ago for one of his earlier reviews, with Portnoy claiming that it was both "super light" and "super fluffy" (via YouTube).
It seems that Portnoy's stellar rating draws diners even years later, with one Yelp review from late 2025 declaring, "Another win for a south of Boston pizza parlor. Pie was cooked perfectly! No flop, beautiful undercarriage and perfect cheese to sauce ratio," and using a lot of Portnoy's signature jargon when describing the pizza. And other reviewers seem to agree, praising the crust, sauce, and cheese. Though there are some criticisms, such as stingy toppings, the majority of those who visit Rosie's seem to walk away happy.
(781) 843-3168
305 Pond St, Braintree, MA 02184
De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies
Established in 1947, De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies was once a Trenton, New Jersey landmark. As of late 2007, the shop is located in Robbinsville. This is where Dave Portnoy visited when he filmed his One Bite review in 2019.
Unlike most pizzas, De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies — which also has a location in Pennsylvania – puts all of the ingredients on before the tomatoes, so the tomatoes sit on the top of every slice. When Portnoy tried a slice, it was so crispy that you could audibly hear his bite. He even dug into a second slice before declaring his final ranking of 9.2. "I love the crisp, I love the texture, I love the sauce," he explained (via YouTube).
Like many other locations on his top rankings, Portnoy's review has driven a lot of curious customers to De Lorenzo's to taste the pizza for themselves. "The tomato sauce was the best I've ever had!! I just kept grabbing bite after bite after bite! I practically inhaled the large by myself," raved one Yelp review, with the general consensus concluding that this pizza is, as Portnoy claimed, delicious.
Multiple locations