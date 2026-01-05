Dave Portnoy's 13 Highest Rated 'One Bite' Pizzas

Dave Portnoy is widely known as the founder of Barstool Sports. The entrepreneur has grown the business to a media empire, creating podcasts, shows, books, and more. But he also holds another important title: pizza connoisseur.

He created his first pizza review over a decade ago and has amassed a cult following for his One Bite reviews in the years since. He visits highly-recommended pizza shops across the country (with a heavy focus on the pizza hub that is New York City, as well as New Haven and Boston) and gives each pizza a ranking on a scale of one through 10. There are over 1,000 reviews in his official One Bite rankings. But which ones stand out to this pizza expert?

Portnoy is picky when it comes to his pizza, and he rarely doles out high scores. Only a handful of impressive pizza shops have broken past a score of nine or above, solidifying themselves as must-try slices for those who want to try the best pizza. Read on to learn more about the highest-rated One Bite reviews.