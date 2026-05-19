One Of Michael Jackson's Favorite Cookies Sounds Like Breakfast In Dessert Form
With the release of "Michael," a Michael Jackson biopic, intricacies of his career are being brought to light. Similarly, so are his food preferences. His recently circulated airline passenger profile from 2003 reveals not only Jackson's adoration for KFC chicken, but also his limited sweet tooth. He'd usually have gum, mints, or the occasional sundae for dessert, except for one particular sweet: maple pecan cookies.
One of MJ's private chefs, Akasha Richmond, shared about her signature confection on social media. "One of his favorite treats was a maple-sweetened pecan cookie that [head of security] Bill Bray ... called 'ookies.' I made 'ookies' all over the world and served them at the @michaelmovie premiere," she wrote in a Facebook post. She and Jackson's other private chef, Mani Niall, helped cater a dinner for his death anniversary by recreating dishes from one of his favorite '80s restaurant, like Jackson's beloved New Mexican red enchiladas, as well.
According to Richmond, she invented the cookies for Carrie Fisher when the actress was curbing her sugar intake. A recipe for "Michael's Maple Pecan Butter Cookies" was also featured in "The Rock & Roll Cookbook" by Dick and Sandy St. John. It's unclear if it's Richmond's recipe, but the book's instructions call for two sticks of butter, whole wheat and unbleached flours, and a few pantry staples, plus both maple syrup and maple sugar. Richmond suggests using light brown sugar instead to lower costs, but we'd argue that the cookies' pancake-y nuance is essential.
Michael Jackson's favorite cookies are buttery, nutty, and easy to find (or bake)
Michael Jackson's maple pecan cookies are allegedly similar to pecan sandies with a butterier backbone. Judging from a photo of the recipe's creator, Akasha Richmond, with the cookies (pictured), they look deeply caramelized and generously studded with chopped pecans. They also look puffy, soft, and chewier than they are crunchy. The cookies were partially born from Jackson's dislike for chocolate.
"They were definitely a 10 out of 10," said food blogger and recipe developer Carlena Davis of @spillingthesweettea after making the cookies. "I ate them — they were yummy!" chimed one Instagram viewer. "I never had pecan-maple butter cookies before; I will try it one day to eat for dessert," added one commenter on YouTube. "I like soft cookies. These pecan maple butter cookies look delicious," wrote another Facebook user.
There are plenty of recipes for maple pecan cookies out there, not to mention store-bought maple pecan cookies from grocery brands (Keebler sells pecan shortbreads under the trademark Sandies) and indie bake shops alike. But you're best off using the official cookbook recipe for the most similar results. For a more caramelized, crispy version, consider our butter pecan cookies recipe. Substitute some maple sugar and/or syrup for brown sugar, and the flavor will likely be on par with the original.