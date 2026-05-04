Michael Jackson Frequented This Restaurant In The '80s
In addition to his iconic dance moves and songs, Michael Jackson had a reputation for a varied palate. For instance, the music legend's last meal before his tragic passing in 2009 was likely ahi tuna or chicken and salad prepared by his personal chef. Earlier in his career, the King of Pop couldn't get enough of KFC, as it was one of his go-to meals while on tour. And while he was recording "Thriller," Jackson routinely craved a Mexican-American dish from The Golden Temple restaurant in Los Angeles.
During a stint of vegetarianism, Jackson started going to the Fairfax eatery — well, having someone pick up or deliver his takeout is more accurate. According to Mani Niall, Golden Temple's former kitchen and catering manager, Jackson came in for a meal in 1982. He liked the food so much that his team started ordering for delivery to Quincy Jones' studio in Westlake.
"I dropped off his requested red chile enchilada, our popular ginger-miso salad, and blueberry bars ... and was handed a cool $40 by the secretary," Niall recalled for California Eating. "Within weeks I was delivering food to the studio, to photo shoots, even cooking in Michael's home." Niall, who became Jackson's private chef from 1982 to 1985, adds that Jackson was fondest of the smoky sauce on the enchiladas; he'd have it over nachos and potato skins, too. For dessert, he'd serve the celebrity honey-vanilla ice cream and cookies.
Michael Jackson and other celebs loved Golden Temple restaurant's menu
The Golden Temple has an interesting and enigmatic history. It was run by 3HO, a Kundalini yoga and spiritual community. Mani Niall recalls that the staff wore long white robes and kept the resto's vibe slow and relaxed. Although it appears to have closed, Niall brought back some of its menu items in 2010 for the anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. In a collaboration with Akasha, a now-closed Culver City resto, he prepared dishes like spicy Cajun shrimp, Golden Temple's wild mushroom and tofu salad, and, of course, MJ's enchiladas.
Golden Temple's nutritious nature is likely what locals recall most. One Facebook user whose parents used to frequent the place remembers it as a "hippie, health food restaurant." It was known for its all-day salad bar, soup selection, and chai, which the resto famously called "yogi tea," which included cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, clove, black pepper, and black tea. The organization had multiple food stores and restaurants across the country that flourished as Americans became more interested in wellness.
While Jackson preferred to order his food discreetly instead of dining in, not all stars did the same. Niall recalls seeing Demi Moore and Lily Tomlin at the restaurant during his tenure. Other celebrities who may have dined at Golden Temple include Madonna, Cindy Crawford, and Melissa Etheridge, as they all practiced yoga with Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa, a 3HO instructor who taught celebrities in L.A.