Michael Jackson Frequented This Restaurant In The '80s

In addition to his iconic dance moves and songs, Michael Jackson had a reputation for a varied palate. For instance, the music legend's last meal before his tragic passing in 2009 was likely ahi tuna or chicken and salad prepared by his personal chef. Earlier in his career, the King of Pop couldn't get enough of KFC, as it was one of his go-to meals while on tour. And while he was recording "Thriller," Jackson routinely craved a Mexican-American dish from The Golden Temple restaurant in Los Angeles.

During a stint of vegetarianism, Jackson started going to the Fairfax eatery — well, having someone pick up or deliver his takeout is more accurate. According to Mani Niall, Golden Temple's former kitchen and catering manager, Jackson came in for a meal in 1982. He liked the food so much that his team started ordering for delivery to Quincy Jones' studio in Westlake.

"I dropped off his requested red chile enchilada, our popular ginger-miso salad, and blueberry bars ... and was handed a cool $40 by the secretary," Niall recalled for California Eating. "Within weeks I was delivering food to the studio, to photo shoots, even cooking in Michael's home." Niall, who became Jackson's private chef from 1982 to 1985, adds that Jackson was fondest of the smoky sauce on the enchiladas; he'd have it over nachos and potato skins, too. For dessert, he'd serve the celebrity honey-vanilla ice cream and cookies.