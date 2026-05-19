I'll Never Order This Popular Taco Bell Menu Item Again

Despite there being things you should never order at Taco Bell, I love a late-night (or midday ... or early morning) visit to the faux-Mexican mega-chain. The greasy guilty pleasure of many, including myself, Taco Bell has added some deliciously spicy options to its menu over the years, from the two chicken dishes that will set your mouth ablaze to the not-that-hot, but yes-that-delicious, grilled cheese burrito. And then there are Cinnamon Twists. I have tried Cinnamon Twists as they have a habit of sneaking into some of the otherwise excellent combo boxes. I thought they would make a nice dessert after a dinner of cheesy beefy goodness. I was mistaken: Dry, stale, and surprisingly bland, these sad snacks taste like if you sprinkled some cinnamon sugar onto some Styrofoam packing peanuts.

According to Taco Bell, Cinnamon Twists are popular enough to make it to the Best Sellers menu, which might be the most confusing thing I've read all year. Cinnamon Twists came in dead last in our ranking of popular Taco Bell items, and it's easy to see why. Clearly, not all of the items on the Best Sellers menu are worthy of that title.