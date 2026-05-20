A Lawsuit Was Sparked By This (Alleged) Unsettling Chick-Fil-A Bun Find

While we don't want to tell you what to do, you may not want to read this article while eating lunch. Why? In 2017, Ellen Manfalouti, a woman in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, sued Chick-fil-A when she allegedly found a mouse baked into the bun of her chicken sandwich, according to CBS News. Unfortunately, Manfalouti said she didn't realize the situation until she'd actually taken a bite of the sandwich.

Manfalouti's coworker had picked up lunch from a Chick-fil-A located at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne. As Manfalouti told The Philadelphia Inquirer at the time, "I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun. I turned it over. I said to [my coworker], 'They burned my roll really bad.'" According to the paper, her coworker said as soon as Manfalouti threw the sandwich on the table, she noticed it was a small rodent. "I could see the whiskers and the tail," she said. Manfalouti's lawyer filed a lawsuit after the franchise owner didn't respond to her complaints.

You may be wondering why we're revisiting such an unpleasant story so many years later, but we wondered what happened with the lawsuit. According to the Bucks County Courts website, the case appears to have settled in 2019.