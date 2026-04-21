5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Love them or hate them, fast-food secret menus and ordering hacks are here to stay. In fact, some restaurants even embrace the trend in an effort to get customers excited. Take Chick-fil-A, which has an official secret menu replete with mini breakfast sandwiches and tasty desserts. There are plenty of fan-made ordering hacks as well, many of which can elevate the chain's most famous offering: its classic chicken sandwich. We searched through social media and found some truly inventive tips.

Our list includes methods to customize the flavor of your chicken, including a special Southwestern sandwich that incorporates ingredients from elsewhere on the menu. We have an uncommon topping known for its rich cheesiness, as well as a build-your-own chicken strip sandwich. Keep in mind that almost all of our ordering tips are the DIY variety, so it will be up to you to make them happen. Also, some locations may be unable (or unwilling) to fulfill special ingredient requests. While it's a bummer, take the loss graciously and select something else from the menu.