Why This Popular Liqueur Is Actually One Of The Worst You Can Buy
A stroll down your local liquor store's liqueur aisle can be a dizzying experience. An overwhelming amount of flavors have been finessed and distilled into tasty liqueurs, some representing long cultural alcohol histories in different parts of the world, others targeted at mixologists looking to add that special boost to their creations. We sized up the 15 best and 15 worst liqueurs for your home bar needs, and the results may surprise casual drinkers and cocktail experts alike. One of the most popular types — coffee liqueur — is actually one of the worst choices out there.
There's no doubt this conclusion may raise some eyebrows, as coffee liqueur is likely one of the more familiar and approachable options. It's present in the controversial and polarizing espresso martini, as well as unique options like a mudslide and white Russian. However, there's the issue with the typical artificially sweet and syrupy nature of many bigger-name coffee liqueurs. The sugar criticism is on fairly firm ground, as a 1-ounce serving of Kahlua includes nearly 15 grams of sugar. That's about double the amount of ultra-sweet Cointreau (an orange-flavored triple sec) and robustly flavored Campari, both better liqueur alternatives.
It's also worth considering the true purpose of using a coffee liqueur. It's not a recommended choice for those simply seeking to add a caffeine boost to their beverage, and real espresso or homebrew concentrate can often offer superior flavor.
Better liqueurs, better cocktails
Logistically, you need to do a bit of pre-planning for some cocktails that use actual coffee. For example, bartenders wish you'd realize true espresso martinis can get very messy from the heat of the freshly brewed espresso, suggesting home mixologists allow their espresso to cool — not only for this reason but also to ensure the drink is served at proper chilled temperatures. Having cold brew concentrate on hand can solve this prep problem, although it's critical to remember the concentrate is meant to be diluted. A little can go a long way toward boosting your cocktail's flavor.
Drinkers seeking better liqueurs can also look to other top options on our list, which include herbal-forward Chartreuse, lemony limoncello, St. Germain (flavored by elderflowers), and reliable vermouth, both in sweet and dry forms. It's also worth noting there are some higher-end coffee liqueurs beyond the more famous mass-marketed brands. Although these can mean better quality and flavor, they're often not cheap, especially compared to more familiar coffee liqueur alternatives.
There's no denying there are plenty of sip-worthy coffee cocktails for drinkers who love the flavor of java integrated with their alcoholic beverage of choice. However, there are better options out there for those craving coffee flavor or seeking an ideal sipping liqueur or other uses.