Why This Popular Liqueur Is Actually One Of The Worst You Can Buy

A stroll down your local liquor store's liqueur aisle can be a dizzying experience. An overwhelming amount of flavors have been finessed and distilled into tasty liqueurs, some representing long cultural alcohol histories in different parts of the world, others targeted at mixologists looking to add that special boost to their creations. We sized up the 15 best and 15 worst liqueurs for your home bar needs, and the results may surprise casual drinkers and cocktail experts alike. One of the most popular types — coffee liqueur — is actually one of the worst choices out there.

There's no doubt this conclusion may raise some eyebrows, as coffee liqueur is likely one of the more familiar and approachable options. It's present in the controversial and polarizing espresso martini, as well as unique options like a mudslide and white Russian. However, there's the issue with the typical artificially sweet and syrupy nature of many bigger-name coffee liqueurs. The sugar criticism is on fairly firm ground, as a 1-ounce serving of Kahlua includes nearly 15 grams of sugar. That's about double the amount of ultra-sweet Cointreau (an orange-flavored triple sec) and robustly flavored Campari, both better liqueur alternatives.

It's also worth considering the true purpose of using a coffee liqueur. It's not a recommended choice for those simply seeking to add a caffeine boost to their beverage, and real espresso or homebrew concentrate can often offer superior flavor.