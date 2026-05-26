You Should Always Check Costco Shelves For This Special Bourbon, According To Reddit
When a Reddit post celebrated finding a 1.75-liter bottle of Weller Special Reserve for just over $39 at a local Costco, the comments section was astonished. Why? This bourbon is sought-after and often goes for a much higher price. As one Redditor said in the comments, "There was a time the 750ml version was almost 100 dollars. The world is healing." And if you like Woodford Reserve, we think you'll enjoy Weller Special Reserve.
The Buffalo Trace Distillery, which makes Weller Special Reserve, doesn't list prices online, so it's difficult to pinpoint the exact manufacturer's suggested retail price. However, a 1.75-liter bottle of Weller Reserve seems to hover around $30 at the distillery, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. The mark-ups are real — you can find bottles listed at online liquor stores for $99.99. So, you can understand Redditors' excitement about a reasonably priced bottle — and why many customers check for it every time they enter a Costco. In fact, one Redditor in Denver, Colorado, commented in a thread from 2025, "Just bought the second to last bottle of [Buffalo Trace], and the Weller is all gone. This location has BT products regularly, always worth stopping in to see what they have."
Why is Weller Special Reserve so elusive and expensive?
One reason for the scarcity of Weller Special Reserve is the Buffalo Trace Distillery makes mostly "allocated" bourbons, according to Business Insider. This is essentially a fancy way of saying the supply is limited. The bottles that are released not only sell out quickly at retail, but they are also often marked up on the secondary market as a result.
Even Weller's own distillery shop doesn't have every type of bourbon available every day, often rotating stock. On top of everything else, Buffalo Trace has a policy that visitors can only buy the same brand every 90 days, which adds to the furor. As a result, some fans use a daily odds site to predict what will be available on certain days (via Parade). Some even subscribe to services that send alerts when certain brands are in stock in their area. You can see why Redditors feel checking Costco regularly may be more convenient!
If you, too, join the bourbon hunting game, you might be interested to know which are the smoothest bourbons you can buy at Costco. (Weller Special Reserve made the list, but it's good to have options if it's not in stock.) While you're at it, don't forget to swing by the butcher section, since Weller Reserve also made our list of the best bourbons to pair with steak. Cheers!