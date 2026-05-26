You Should Always Check Costco Shelves For This Special Bourbon, According To Reddit

One reason for the scarcity of Weller Special Reserve is the Buffalo Trace Distillery makes mostly "allocated" bourbons, according to Business Insider. This is essentially a fancy way of saying the supply is limited. The bottles that are released not only sell out quickly at retail, but they are also often marked up on the secondary market as a result.

Even Weller's own distillery shop doesn't have every type of bourbon available every day, often rotating stock. On top of everything else, Buffalo Trace has a policy that visitors can only buy the same brand every 90 days, which adds to the furor. As a result, some fans use a daily odds site to predict what will be available on certain days (via Parade). Some even subscribe to services that send alerts when certain brands are in stock in their area. You can see why Redditors feel checking Costco regularly may be more convenient!

If you, too, join the bourbon hunting game, you might be interested to know which are the smoothest bourbons you can buy at Costco. (Weller Special Reserve made the list, but it's good to have options if it's not in stock.) While you're at it, don't forget to swing by the butcher section, since Weller Reserve also made our list of the best bourbons to pair with steak. Cheers!