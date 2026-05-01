13 Bourbons To Try If You Like Woodford Reserve

The world of bourbon is a massive one, and there's something nice about having a go-to, dependable favorite that you can keep on the shelf and know it'll never disappoint. If that describes your relationship with Woodford Reserve, you're certainly not alone. You'll hear it mentioned in conversations about the best bourbons under $100, and it's also one of the smoothest bourbons you can get at Costco. If there's one thing we like more than having a favorite bourbon, it's one at a great price point.

We also love finding the next favorite, and if you're a fan of Woodford Reserve, we can help with that. The standard Woodford Reserve boasts hundreds of flavor notes and a well-balanced profile that's heavy on sweetness from vanilla, toffee, and caramel, while still adding a pop of depth from warm spices. It's incredibly smooth, great alone or in a cocktail, and very accessible. It's not the most complex bourbon out there, but no one's going to be disappointed if you give them a bottle.

That's the starting point. Now, let's talk about other bourbons that are similarly sweet and lightly spiced, but are different enough to help you start branching out. These recommendations come from my experience as I'll further detail below. I've spent time behind the bar, talking to customers and learning not only about bourbon, but bourbon drinkers. I can tell you what you might like and why, but only you can decide to give any of these a try.