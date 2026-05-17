Why McDonald's Customers Have Been Raising Eyebrows At McNuggets

The Chicken McNugget is one of McDonald's most iconic offerings, with a ridiculous amount of yearly sales to prove it. All those sales, however, have caused more than a few customers to notice something sad about the nuggets: they've allegedly gotten smaller.

A 2023 Reddit post spotlighted a McNugget that was much thinner than what most of us were used to. Another Reddit post from March 2026 showed the same issue, suggesting the thinner nuggets from 2023 may not have been a fluke. Multiple comments on both threads echoed the complaints, so it's looking like the nuggets may have gotten the shrinkflation treatment.

The nuggets' nutrition facts enforce this theory. As of May 2026, McDonald's website states that a four-piece Chicken McNuggets contains 170 calories, 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 10 grams of carbs. If you look at the McDonald's nutrition facts sheet from 2015, the numbers are different: 190 calories, 9 grams of protein, 12 grams of fat,and 12 grams of carbs. Keep in mind that unless someone has actually measured the average weight of a McNugget from 2015 and 2026, the discrepancy in nutritional information could be more a factor of composition rather than size.