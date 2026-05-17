Why McDonald's Customers Have Been Raising Eyebrows At McNuggets
The Chicken McNugget is one of McDonald's most iconic offerings, with a ridiculous amount of yearly sales to prove it. All those sales, however, have caused more than a few customers to notice something sad about the nuggets: they've allegedly gotten smaller.
A 2023 Reddit post spotlighted a McNugget that was much thinner than what most of us were used to. Another Reddit post from March 2026 showed the same issue, suggesting the thinner nuggets from 2023 may not have been a fluke. Multiple comments on both threads echoed the complaints, so it's looking like the nuggets may have gotten the shrinkflation treatment.
The nuggets' nutrition facts enforce this theory. As of May 2026, McDonald's website states that a four-piece Chicken McNuggets contains 170 calories, 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 10 grams of carbs. If you look at the McDonald's nutrition facts sheet from 2015, the numbers are different: 190 calories, 9 grams of protein, 12 grams of fat,and 12 grams of carbs. Keep in mind that unless someone has actually measured the average weight of a McNugget from 2015 and 2026, the discrepancy in nutritional information could be more a factor of composition rather than size.
Are McNuggets yet another victim of fast food shrinkflation?
Chicken McNuggets have joined an already-established list of allegedly shrunken menu items. In recent years, McDonald's has fielded multiple accusations of shrinkflation, or the intentional downsizing of products to adjust for growing production costs. Back in 2023, customers complained that the Filet-O-Fish was getting smaller, prompting McDonald's to release a statement denying any changes (via Business Insider).The fast food chain also appeared to be shrinking the size of its large fries in California, with the "large" packaging being compared to Happy Meal portions.
Comparing the items' current nutrition information with the older nutrition facts shows small differences, like the nuggets. The Filet-O-Fish in 2026 has one fewer gram of protein than in 2015, while the large fries in 2026 show a drop in calories, carbs, and fat from 2015.
One person who might be more of an authority on McNuggets than most is Mike Haracz. In a 2024 TikTok post, Haracz shared that he had previously worked as a corporate chef for McDonald's, and he found the nuggets to be smaller than they were around 2017 or 2018. Specifically, he said he noticed the nuggets had more shelling, or space between the meat and the batter. While he added that he couldn't 100% confirm the change, his opinion may have some weight to it.