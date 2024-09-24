California McDonald's Are Shrinkflating This Menu Item, According To Reddit

California's nickname is the Golden State, but it may not be the best state for fans of the Golden Arches. Not only do Los Angeles and San Diego rank among the nation's top cities for the highest McDonald's prices, but now, in the latest piece of bad news for California fast food fans, comes another blow: In 2024, it seems you're shelling out big bucks for fewer fries.

One Bay Area Redditor posted a photo of their $14 Big Mac meal — which, yes, is somewhat of a bargain compared to the $18 Big Mac meal spotted at a Connecticut rest stop in 2023, but is still pretty spendy. Most notably, though, the "large" fries shown in the photo appear to be anything but. The paper bag is barely full, and why were the fries even in a bag, anyway? McDonald's website shows that small fries are packaged in a paper bag, while medium and large ones should come in a red cardboard carton. Needless to say, the OP wasn't too pleased with their meal deal, if the name of the subreddit they posted to is anything to go by: r/mildlyinfuriating. (Mildly? We'd say it rates at least a moderate on the infuriating scale.)