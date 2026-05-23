The Ordering Request McDonald's Employees Roll Their Eyes At

For many people, the mantra, "you get what you get and you don't throw a fit," applies to most fast food. Even if McDonald's customers are fed up with increasing prices, its generally understood that quick service restaurants can't always accommodate customizations. According to McDonald's employees one of the most annoying requests seems simple, but could get some eye rolls for holding up the line: melted cheese.

In the McDonald's Employees subreddit, responding to the question, "What orders are most annoying?" a Mickey D's shift manager recalls a time a customer requested a customized sandwich, and after receiving it, asked to have it remade with "the cheese fully freshly melted." The manager admitted, "I just locked myself in the office and screamed."

The problem is that special requests like this can slow down service. Take a McDonald's cheeseburger, for example. The restaurant uses clamshell grills to cook multiple burger patties in less than a minute. These devices have upper and lower griddles that shut like clams, heating the meat on both sides simultaneously. The patties are seasoned as they cook and eventually added to buns and loaded with toppings. According to past posts from workers on Reddit, when exposed to hot meat, the cheese will melt. However, if patties have sat for a bit or topped cold cheese from the fridge, it might not fully melt. Timing the process to avoid the latter outcome isn't as straightforward simple as meeting a request like "no onions."