5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Five Guys Burger

Five Guys may have a reputation for high prices, but there's no arguing the quality of this fast-food fare. The chain continues to dominate the burger industry, from its humble beginnings in 1986 to operating over 1,900 locations worldwide. While similar establishments struggle with lagging sales and decreased customer satisfaction, Five Guys is going strong. You can walk into any location and order a satisfying burger right off the menu, but why stop there? These burger hacks and secret orders will take your taste buds to a whole new level.

From an impossibly cheesy sandwich to customizable condiments and a killer combo of toppings, we're excited to try these tips the next time we find ourselves in Burger Elysium. Keep in mind, we can't guarantee every Five Guys restaurant will honor all special orders and requests. And like always, exhibit kindness when asking for special items and respond graciously if the fast-food worker is unable to comply.