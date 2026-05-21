Buffalo Trace Bourbon Drinkers Call This Bottle 'Plain Tasteless'

Buffalo Trace is one of the most successful bourbon producers in the country, with some highly sought-after names like Pappy Van Winkle and Eagle Rare under its umbrella. However, with ten different brands of bourbon in its current lineup — and each one having its own set of varieties — not every bottle can be a winner. Old Charter 8, in particular, is best left on the bottom shelf.

One Redditor complained about how plain and tasteless Old Charter 8 was, on top of a thin mouthfeel and an unpleasant finish. Comments on Distiller (a community for those who love spirits) echoed these sentiments, saying it lacked flavor and had no real finish, while another said it tasted like a Band-Aid. On YouTube, one reviewer said it smelled like furniture polish, took a sip, and simply said it was the worst. A Mashed ranking of Buffalo Trace bourbons placed it dead last, saying it's better off as a mixer or in a hot toddy.

It's possible Old Charter 8 is so unimpressive because the brand actually dropped its age statement in 2014, suggesting it's no longer being aged for eight years and may not have enough time to develop the flavors it used to, like how bourbon is really made. That said, reviews of Old Charter 8 prior to 2014 found the aged version decent, but with nothing distinctive enough to give it its own personality.