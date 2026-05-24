How Long Should A Refrigerator Last?

When your refrigerator goes out, it may not only spoil your dinner but also your budget. So when you are looking at spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a replacement, you want to know the answer to one question: How long will it keep running? The answer varies based on the refrigerator brand and your upkeep. However, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the appliance should last 12 years on average. Some units might fail after 10 years or less. Others could make it to 20 years, but you may need to do some maintenance and repairs along the way.

In some cases, more expensive fridges last longer than the budget models. However, a common pitfall when buying a new fridge is going with the most modern technology. It turns out that "smart" appliances with features like Wi-Fi or AI capabilities can have problems with reliability, according to a JD Power report. These Bell's and whistles require more complicated components and create more opportunities for things to go wrong.

In terms of style, side-by-side refrigerators have the shortest life span of around 8-14 years, whereas French door models may hold up for 10-15 years. Models with freezers at the top have a life span of up to 20 years, and bottom-freezer fridges are just slightly below that at 17 years. People with a built-in unit could get as much as 20-25 years of use out of it. According to the JD Power report, GE products showed the highest reliability for most designs. (Meanwhile, Mashed found that Bosch is a contender for the title of most reliable fridge brand based on online reviews.)