This NFL Legend's Steakhouse Serves Some Of Denver's Most Popular Prime Rib

A dish that's arguably worthy of a few trophies, Shanahan's prime rib is roasted low and slow and encrusted with a savory herb seasoning. It also comes with au jus, creamy horseradish, and glazed heirloom carrots to finish it off. According to one Yelp reviewer, the plate wows on every front. "Had the Prix Fixe prime rib, and it was simply brilliant. ... Prime rib was cooked and seasoned to perfection, with quite possibly the best creamy horseradish I've ever tasted," they wrote. "Could not have been more satisfied."

It's worth noting, however, that prices are mile-high at this Denver hot spot. Although the prime rib is actually one of the steakhouse's more affordable entrees (compared to the $195 wagyu tomahawk or $115 cowboy ribeye), plenty of folks would probably still consider quite a splurge. On the regular weeknight menu, the coveted dish is priced at a cool $69 and, it's worth noting, is subject to limited availability (so it may very well be sold out by the time you place your order).

On Sundays, though, diners at Shanahan's can opt for the aforementioned prix fixe special for $89. In addition to the succulent star of the show, it touts a soup or salad starter, your choice of additional side (including the raved-about garlic mashed potatoes), and dessert. Either way, the rib roast is pretty pricey. But for a special occasion, it might be hard for a football-loving foodie to pass up on a meal with a side of Super Bowl rings.