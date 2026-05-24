This NFL Legend's Steakhouse Serves Some Of Denver's Most Popular Prime Rib
Former NFL coach Mike Shanahan made the leap from the gridiron to the grill iron back in 2009. That year he unveiled Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver, the city for which he claimed back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1998 and 1999 as head coach of the Broncos. Located in the Denver Tech Center, the meat-centric eatery has a sleek, swanky atmosphere. It also displays a selection of championship memorabilia, including Shanahan's actual Vince Lombardi trophies and Super Bowl rings. But what many consider the best steakhouse in Colorado doesn't just attract football fans looking for a photo op — it also attracts serious beef eaters thanks to offerings like its herb-crusted prime rib.
The dish is one of the most popular at this restaurant in the Mile High City. It brings in lovers of the notably tender cut. Prime rib (not to be confused with a rib-eye steak) is taken from the cow's backbone — an area that doesn't get much of a workout and is therefore especially fatty and flavorful. At Shanahan's, the 16-ounce rib roast also happens to be USDA prime grade, which translates into plenty of marbling. "It was delicious! I see why people rave about this place," wrote one Yelp reviewer of the prime rib. Other phrases diners have used to describe it include "absolutely amazing" and "quite a delight."
Mike Shanahan's Prime Rib charges mile-high prices
A dish that's arguably worthy of a few trophies, Shanahan's prime rib is roasted low and slow and encrusted with a savory herb seasoning. It also comes with au jus, creamy horseradish, and glazed heirloom carrots to finish it off. According to one Yelp reviewer, the plate wows on every front. "Had the Prix Fixe prime rib, and it was simply brilliant. ... Prime rib was cooked and seasoned to perfection, with quite possibly the best creamy horseradish I've ever tasted," they wrote. "Could not have been more satisfied."
It's worth noting, however, that prices are mile-high at this Denver hot spot. Although the prime rib is actually one of the steakhouse's more affordable entrees (compared to the $195 wagyu tomahawk or $115 cowboy ribeye), plenty of folks would probably still consider quite a splurge. On the regular weeknight menu, the coveted dish is priced at a cool $69 and, it's worth noting, is subject to limited availability (so it may very well be sold out by the time you place your order).
On Sundays, though, diners at Shanahan's can opt for the aforementioned prix fixe special for $89. In addition to the succulent star of the show, it touts a soup or salad starter, your choice of additional side (including the raved-about garlic mashed potatoes), and dessert. Either way, the rib roast is pretty pricey. But for a special occasion, it might be hard for a football-loving foodie to pass up on a meal with a side of Super Bowl rings.