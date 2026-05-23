You might think you know all about beer, but cracking a cold one on the deck after work is different from using beer in cooking and baking. If you're a beer drinker, it seems like the obvious alcohol to use in your cooking over wine since you may already have it in the house or know more about its varieties, but it's easy to go wrong with it. There are some mistakes people make cooking with beer that can result in disappointing dishes. Whether you choose a bad beer to cook with, don't use the correct variety for a dish, or use way too much and throw off the balance of flavors, you can go wrong in a multitude of ways.

I love cooking with beer, and as a food writer and recipe developer, I've had plenty of experience with it. But, don't just take my word for it. I also spoke with three experts to get their insights about beer cooking missteps. Here's the lineup of experts: Joanne Gallagher, a cookbook author and recipe developer at Inspired Taste; JD Alewine, food blogger at Them Bites; and James Trees, chef and restaurant owner of Esther's Kitchen and other Las Vegas eateries. Everyone I interviewed has extensive experience cooking with beer, so they were able to shed some light on where folks often go wrong.

These are some of the most common mistakes made when cooking with beer. We'll go over what not to do and how you should handle things instead.