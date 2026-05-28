The Popular Grocery Store José Andrés Turns To For Wine

Most of us swing by Costco for jumbo packs of paper towels, the famous rotisserie chicken, and way more snacks than we planned on getting. José Andrés, the Spanish celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder, has a different game plan when he stops at the warehouse retailer — he's there for the wine.

In a Tasting Table feature about where celebrity chefs buy their groceries, Andrés shared that Costco is his wife's go-to place. The chef, however, is impressed by their wine selection, particularly the bottles of French Bordeaux. This wine region, situated in the southwest of France, is one of the most famous in the world, and produces the largest number of fine wines of any growing region on Earth. The majority of Bordeaux wines are medium to full-bodied reds made from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, with tasting notes of dark fruits and a slight earthiness.

At Costco, you can save money on wine from Bordeaux because the retailer doesn't mark up its bottles as much as the average liquor store. If you find yourself in the wine aisle, look for Bordeaux bottles like the Kirkland Signature Pauillac 2023 and Kirkland Signature Bordeaux Supérieur. Aside from good Bordeaux, you can stock up on other affordable Kirkland wines (some are better than others!), yet still find very rare wines hiding in plain sight at Costco. This is the draw of the store — it has something for casual shoppers and more serious collectors ... one of whom happens to be a world-famous chef.