The Popular Grocery Store José Andrés Turns To For Wine
Most of us swing by Costco for jumbo packs of paper towels, the famous rotisserie chicken, and way more snacks than we planned on getting. José Andrés, the Spanish celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder, has a different game plan when he stops at the warehouse retailer — he's there for the wine.
In a Tasting Table feature about where celebrity chefs buy their groceries, Andrés shared that Costco is his wife's go-to place. The chef, however, is impressed by their wine selection, particularly the bottles of French Bordeaux. This wine region, situated in the southwest of France, is one of the most famous in the world, and produces the largest number of fine wines of any growing region on Earth. The majority of Bordeaux wines are medium to full-bodied reds made from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, with tasting notes of dark fruits and a slight earthiness.
At Costco, you can save money on wine from Bordeaux because the retailer doesn't mark up its bottles as much as the average liquor store. If you find yourself in the wine aisle, look for Bordeaux bottles like the Kirkland Signature Pauillac 2023 and Kirkland Signature Bordeaux Supérieur. Aside from good Bordeaux, you can stock up on other affordable Kirkland wines (some are better than others!), yet still find very rare wines hiding in plain sight at Costco. This is the draw of the store — it has something for casual shoppers and more serious collectors ... one of whom happens to be a world-famous chef.
José Andrés also likes Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, which both sell wine
Costco might be José Andrés' wine MVP, but it might not be his only stop. In the same Tasting Table article, he also named Whole Foods and Trader Joe's as great shopping locations. While these two stores have quite different selections and approaches, they, like Costco, are good options for wine in their own ways.
Unknown to many, Trader Joe's began as a very wine-focused business, a pioneer in selling affordable, imported wines in California. Today, the wine section still has a cult-like following, selling longtime favorites like the famous Charles Shaw, aka "Two Buck Chuck," and quality bottles under $10. For higher-end bottles, look for the grocer's private label that includes the word "Reserve," like "Diamond Reserve" or "Platinum Reserve."
Whole Foods takes a different approach. It's where you go for a more curated selection, particularly for organic, biodynamic, or natural wines. It matches the Whole Foods ethos of prioritizing sustainability and sourcing from local producers, and these wines will be clearly labeled as such. It's not all niche, small producers, though. You'll easily be able to spot familiar, established wine brands, but expect to spend a bit more in the natural grocer's wine section; this is not the place for under $5 bottles.
Tasting Table and Mashed are both owned by Static Media.