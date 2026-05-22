The 2 Simple Seasonings McDonald's Tosses On Its Burgers

For decades, McDonald's has set the standard for a reliable grab-and-go hamburger: juicy, delicious, and ready in moments. After all these years of fast food domination, some diners may be wondering how the chain seasons its burger patties. The answer couldn't be simpler: salt and black pepper.

The information comes straight from the source. McDonald's disclosed this information on its official website, and a former McDonald's chef who spilled the tea on menu offerings. When McDonald's patties are initially made, they're shaped and frozen without seasoning. Once these patties hit the grill for your order, they get a dusting of salt and pepper from a shaker to draw out the beef's natural flavors. However, don't mistake simplicity for a lack of care. Former employees note the mixture in the shaker is precisely 86% salt to 14% pepper. McDonald's refers to the mixture as "Grill Seasoning", although it acknowledges in its allergen disclosures that the only two ingredients Grill Seasoning contains are salt and black pepper.