The 2 Simple Seasonings McDonald's Tosses On Its Burgers
For decades, McDonald's has set the standard for a reliable grab-and-go hamburger: juicy, delicious, and ready in moments. After all these years of fast food domination, some diners may be wondering how the chain seasons its burger patties. The answer couldn't be simpler: salt and black pepper.
The information comes straight from the source. McDonald's disclosed this information on its official website, and a former McDonald's chef who spilled the tea on menu offerings. When McDonald's patties are initially made, they're shaped and frozen without seasoning. Once these patties hit the grill for your order, they get a dusting of salt and pepper from a shaker to draw out the beef's natural flavors. However, don't mistake simplicity for a lack of care. Former employees note the mixture in the shaker is precisely 86% salt to 14% pepper. McDonald's refers to the mixture as "Grill Seasoning", although it acknowledges in its allergen disclosures that the only two ingredients Grill Seasoning contains are salt and black pepper.
McDonald's burger seasoning is easy to copy and critical for flavor
Those who want to add an authentic touch to their copycat McDonald's burger recipe at home can prepare a similar salt-and-pepper mixture to sprinkle on the patties. Using a kitchen scale to dole out each seasoning will help you recreate the 86% salt to 14% pepper ratio with precision. The simple combo could also serve as the seasoning for a DIY version of perfect McDonald's fries.
What makes McDonald's salt-and-pepper mix so effective? For starters, salt enhances the natural flavors of any ingredient it's used on. In this case, it ups the savory, umami flavors we crave in cooked beef. When done properly, this pop of umami happens without the food tasting too salty. Meanwhile, black pepper adds a unique flavor of its own, a sharp, earthy, woodsy bite that complements the rich ground meat. There are many reasons why McDonald's burgers are so delicious, but a complicated, top-secret seasoning blend isn't among them.